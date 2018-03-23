Sydney nightlife: Report recommends extended shopping time, 'minister for night-time economy'

Nightlife in Sydney is expected to grow and become more appealing to people of all ages with the help of a "minister for night-time economy" or a “night mayor” and extended shopping times. Greater Sydney residents have recommended introducing a "coordinating figure" to help boost the city's night-time economy, a new report has found.

The Committee for Sydney has set up the Commission for a Night-time Economy. It looked into ways to improve nightlife in the CBD and across greater Sydney.

The “Sydney As A 24-Hour City” report found that Sydney nightlife has significant potential but little economic activity. The report includes input from 40 private, public, and civic organisations. It makes a total of 23 recommendations which are all geared towards pushing economic growth in greater Sydney.

The report calls for the introduction of an official Minister for the Night-Time Economy. It states that the person who will be picked for the job must have the ability to shape and co-ordinate whole-of-government policy on the night-time economy.

It learned that less than half of greater Sydney residents are satisfied with entertainment options and night-time leisure in Sydney. Poor transport and planning have failed to create vibrant night-time precincts, according to Michael Rose, Chair of the Committee for Sydney.

"At the moment you've got licensing laws, you've got local councils governing land use and you've got transport decisions being made by another entity," The ABC reported Rose as saying. The Committee for Sydney thinks it is important to have a coordinating person to look at how to take full advantage of the benefit of the evening for Sydney residents.

Sydney needs to make other changes to be a true global competitor. Another suggestion from the report is for shopping times to be extended like in Singapore. The report also recommends an ongoing evaluation of the lockout laws.

The city is encouraged to look to Adelaide for inspiration. More than 700 shops operate late on a Thursday and Friday night in the South Australian capital and the South Australian government and Adelaide City Council have promoted small bars in laneways like Peel St and Leigh St.

For Kevin Brennan, Parramatta council's manager of city economy, the key to growing a successful nightlife is balancing it with the needs of residents. "You need a different set of dynamics to manage the night-time economy that perhaps don't apply during the day time," he explained.