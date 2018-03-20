Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February

By on
A passenger plane flies over a barbed wire fence as it approaches Sydney airport February 23, 2010.
A passenger plane flies over a barbed wire fence as it approaches Sydney airport February 23, 2010. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

Sydney Airport welcomed over 1.3 million international passengers during February, including the Lunar New Year period. It has recorded strong total passenger jump of 5.1 percent and a 7.4 percent international passenger growth compared to the previous corresponding period.

This is according to a statement by Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert. He explained that the increase in international passengers was driven by 6.4 percent growth in capacity and a 0.7 percentage point jump in load factors. The domestic passenger increase of 3.8 percent resulted from a 0.5 percent jump in capacity and a 2.6 percentage point improvement in load factors above the prior corresponding period.

The nationalities that have the biggest contribution to the airport’s international performance over February were Chinese, American, Canadian and Indian. “This is a pleasing performance from some of our largest markets and is a direct result of strong demand and increasing seat capacity,” Culbert said.

Culbert also announced that a Chinese mobile navigation service called Baidu maps has been launched as part of the airport’s China ready strategy. It also hosted several in-terminal performances to welcome the Year of the Dog.

He said the constantly solid growth in international passengers is a significant driver for both New South Wales and Australian economies. NSW’s second biggest export and largest employer is tourism, and Sydney Airport has a key role in driving growth.

Culbert said about $4.3 billion has been invested since 2002 to facilitate passenger growth. They continue to invest in infrastructure to deliver an improved airport experience, efficient capacity and service all its customers with excellence.

A report by The Sydney Morning Herald last month stated that an extra 1 million international passengers passing through the airport’s gates in 2017 has helped boost its annual pre-tax earnings by 8 percent to almost $1.2 billion. Australia’s largest airport benefited from a 13 percent jump in retail revenue because of solid demand for shop space in its terminals. Total revenue jumped nearly 9 percent to $1.48 billion last year.

Geoff Culbert, the airport's new chief executive, said a 7 percent climb in international passengers to a total of 16 million underpinned the full-year results. ‘‘I am really bullish and confident about the future of international traffic. We have three of the four most populous nations sitting on our doorstep,’’ he said. International travellers spend longer hours in terminals and are more than twice as valuable as domestic passengers.

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Mercedes expect three-horse race for 2018 F1 championship
Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star on verge of comeback
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 50th career hat-trick in Real Madrid win
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 50th career hat-trick in Real Madrid win
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New cast details
Epic new 'God of War' TV commercial airs during 'Family Guy'
Prince Harry refuses to sign prenup before marrying Meghan Markle
‘Outlander’ season 4: Cast and crew tease details
'Coronation Street' spoilers for March 19-22: Michelle confides in Carla
'Coronation Street' March 19-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Domhnall Gleeson looks forward to comedy scenes
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ may be ‘unexpected’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car