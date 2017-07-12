Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane poised to grace Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao rematch

By on
Jeff Horn
Jeff Horn of Australia fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines. Picture taken July 2, 2017. Reuters/AAP/Dave Hunt

Melbourne and Sydney are both poised to make multimillion-dollar offers to secure a rematch between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao. But Horn’s head trainer Glenn Rushton has suggested the states could not steal the rematch from Brisbane as he revealed that the likely venue for a possible rematch is the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Boondall.

There are reports a Horn- Pacquiao rematch could take place in November. However, Brisbane’s November heat is a concern for some.

Sydney’s 83,000-seat ANZ Stadium is a potential venue for a rematch as a management confirmed to The Courier-Mail they see the fight as an opportunity to showcase the Harbour City to the world. At the same time, Etihad Stadium officials have expressed their interest in gracing one of the anticipated fights in the world. The stadium can hold up to seat 56,000 under a retractable roof.

For Rushton, he thinks Boondall is a good option, pointing the tendency to have a really bad storm in November. “So there are a lot of risks there in trying to do that so I think the safe option would be to go to Boondall,” he said.

In comparison to Suncorp which can accommodate up to 52,500 fans, the Entertainment Centre can hold only 15,000 people. The Battle of Brisbane has seen the Queensland capital advertised to millions of boxing fans from up to 159 countries, thanks to the telecast from Suncorp Stadium.

Too early for a venue

Duco Events’ Dean Lonergan pointed it was too early for the venue to be discussed. But he said he was loyal to Queensland after its significant public and government support for the first fight. Lonergan further hinted a greater chance that a rematch will be held in Brisbane, not in Sydney or Melbourne, as he reportedly admitted he would prefer to see a second fight in Queensland.

Furthermore, he agreed the Brisbane Entertainment Centre is a good choice considering it would be too hot in the open-air Suncorp. Lonergan and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met last week, with the latter having the intent to secure the fight in Brisbane. “Make no mistake, any Jeff Horn rematch will be held in Brisbane,” Palaszczuk said.

Other states and countries also show interest to grace the rematch. Ultimately, Lonergan noted that the key to any rematch was Pacquiao first saying “yes.” He said the Filipino boxer has a rematch clause in his contract, but it remains unknown if he will take it.

Read More:

WBO review confirms Manny Pacquiao’s loss to Jeff Horn

Trump defends Ivanka’s G20 seat, takes shot at Hillary Clinton’s daughter

TMZSports/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Shareholders Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch launch takeover bid over Channel Ten
Qantas, Jetstar update list of prohibited items on board
Young, jobless Aussies to get income support payments to undergo internships
Australians moonlight as freelancers to earn extra
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Rafael Nadal accuses Wimbledon organisers of preferential treatment: 'I wanted to play on Centre Court'
Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2017 online
Mark Cuban wishes Dallas Mavericks were in the Eastern Conference
Paul George to Lakers won't happen if OKC reach the Conference Finals
Paul George to Lakers won't happen if OKC reach the Conference Finals
Carmelo Anthony trade: Knicks star 'confident he will end up with Houston Rockets'
Carmelo Anthony trade: Knicks star 'confident he will end up with Houston Rockets'
More Sports
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
What Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are up to
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
Shuttle XC60J launches: Fanless industrial slim PC is budget-friendly and peripheral-happy
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' spoilers for July 11
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 release date: New trailer shows Larry David as Julius Caesar
'Riverdale' season 2 spoilers: 22 episodes confirmed; first episode wrap-up hints at death
'Gotham' season 3 updates: 'Batman: White Knight' miniseries shows hero-villain role reversal for The Joker, Batman
'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Wynonna and her friends must save Purgatory from dying in 'Whiskey Lullaby'
'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 episode 6 'Whiskey Lullaby' spoilers
'Rick and Morty' season 3 release date: 'Rickmancing the Stone' a pun on 'Romancing the Stone'
'Rick and Morty' season 3 release date: 'Rickmancing the Stone' a pun on 'Romancing the Stone'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car