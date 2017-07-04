Jeff Horn snubs ‘disrespectful’ comments against him, dedicates win to bullied kids

Jeff Horn of Australia fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines. Picture taken July 2, 2017. Reuters/AAP/Dave Hunt

Comments about Battle of Brisbane’s unanimous points decision continue to flood social media. Some are saying Manny Pacquiao was “robbed” in the fight, and Jeff Horn was described a “dirty fighter.” But Horn does not care much about criticisms and opts to snub them following his win over the 11-time world champion.

“There will always be the naysayers saying I didn't win the fight, but I felt like I won the fight," Horn said on Monday according to The ABC. He recognised everyone can express their own opinion, adding he thought he has more fans now.

Horn was a victim of bullying at school before he decided to try boxing in his teenage years, Sporting News reported. He was targeted anew following his win at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

The Brisbane-based fighter dedicated his win to bullied kids. “To all the kids out there in schools, this is a win for all you guys out there being bullied,” he said.

Several boxing fans target Horn and even his wife on social media following the former’s victory. The former teacher was described an “idiot boxer” and a “disgrace to the boxing industry.” One netizen wrote Horn must feel like a “fraud.”

Some accused him of utilising "illegal tactics," a reference to the accidental head butts that opened up two gashes on his opponent’s head. Not even his wife, Joanna, was spared, with one commenter saying he hopes Horn’s spouse dies.

Critics argued the result was a “robbery” and questioned the integrity of the sport. Glenn Rushton, Horn's trainer, said many of the comments the Aussie boxer received were "disrespectful" and argued Horn had proved he was fully capable of fighting against the world's best.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, previously said he had to respect the decision. He later told a news channel in his home country, the Philippines, he was confident he was the real winner.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Pacquiao thanked his fans for their support and for also believing he won the fight. There are reports that a government department in the Philippines wanted the WBO to launch an inquiry into the Battle of Brisbane’s outcome.

In a ringside interview after the fight, Horn revealed his wife was pregnant. He added his win was not yet the best moment of his life, because that moment is yet to come with the couple welcoming their first child soon.

