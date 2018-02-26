Suspicious package with racist message sent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By @chelean on
Meghan Markle
FILE PHOTO: Meghan Markle arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. Reuters/Hannah McKay

A suspicious letter containing white powder that was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is being treated as a hate crime by the UK’s Metropolitan Police. The letter is believed to contain a racist message, alerting Kensington Palace’s strict security team.

Evening Standard reports that the Met’s counter-terrorism command was called in after the palace received the letter on Feb. 12. It was delivered to St James’ Palace, where Harry has his office, for sorting. The powder in the letter was later found to be harmless.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are treating it as a “racist hate crime.” Another package containing white powder had also been sent to the Parliament, the police revealed on Feb. 13. It was reportedly delivered to the office of Home Secretary Amber Rudd. The white powder was also found to be harmless. Police are said to be checking if the two incidents are linked.

With Harry and Markle’s wedding in May, Met is reportedly on high alert for any individual or group planning to disrupt the celebration. Security for the day is under constant review to stop any threat from materialising.

The couple will wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 and will ride a carriage around a public route after the ceremony. Markle, who will soon become a member of the British royal family, has been assigned a team from the Met’s royalty and specialist protection command. She has also apparently been briefed on security and how she should react in threatening situation.

The anthrax scare is the first one directed at the American actress. However, she has been the subject of racist tirades since her relationship with the British prince was made public last year.

Last month, UKIP leader Henry Bolton’s younger girlfriend made headlines after her private messages to a friend was made public. In her messages, she wrote offensive comments about the biracial actress, calling Markle a “dumb little commoner” and that she would “taint” the royal family. Bolton has since been sacked from the political party.

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James slams referees after Cavaliers loss to Spurs
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Interesting details about Luke's back story
‘Outlander’ author teases ‘Drums of Autumn’ scene
'Coronation Street' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Love triangle to take-off
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Massive new set may set another record
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Battle scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car