Suspicious package with racist message sent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

A suspicious letter containing white powder that was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is being treated as a hate crime by the UK’s Metropolitan Police. The letter is believed to contain a racist message, alerting Kensington Palace’s strict security team.

Evening Standard reports that the Met’s counter-terrorism command was called in after the palace received the letter on Feb. 12. It was delivered to St James’ Palace, where Harry has his office, for sorting. The powder in the letter was later found to be harmless.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are treating it as a “racist hate crime.” Another package containing white powder had also been sent to the Parliament, the police revealed on Feb. 13. It was reportedly delivered to the office of Home Secretary Amber Rudd. The white powder was also found to be harmless. Police are said to be checking if the two incidents are linked.

With Harry and Markle’s wedding in May, Met is reportedly on high alert for any individual or group planning to disrupt the celebration. Security for the day is under constant review to stop any threat from materialising.

The couple will wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 and will ride a carriage around a public route after the ceremony. Markle, who will soon become a member of the British royal family, has been assigned a team from the Met’s royalty and specialist protection command. She has also apparently been briefed on security and how she should react in threatening situation.

The anthrax scare is the first one directed at the American actress. However, she has been the subject of racist tirades since her relationship with the British prince was made public last year.

Last month, UKIP leader Henry Bolton’s younger girlfriend made headlines after her private messages to a friend was made public. In her messages, she wrote offensive comments about the biracial actress, calling Markle a “dumb little commoner” and that she would “taint” the royal family. Bolton has since been sacked from the political party.