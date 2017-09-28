Stephen Curry slams magazine for controversial cover

By @saihoops on
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live stream
Feb 28, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Verizon Center. USA TODAY Sports/Geoff Burke

Stephen Curry has come down hard on "Sports Illustrated" for its latest magazine cover which shows the former two-time NBA MVP holding arms with LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The edition attempts to show how sporting leagues have united in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks against athletes protesting the national anthem.

“That (magazine cover) was terrible. It’s just kind capitalising on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense. The real people understand exactly what’s been going on, and who’s really been active and vocal and truly making a difference. If you don’t have Colin Kaepernick front and centre on that, something’s wrong. It’s kind of hard how certain narratives take place, being prisoners of the moment," said Curry, at Golden State Warriors' pre-season training camp, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry took most offence to being clubbed with Goodell, which in the point guard's words "makes zero sense." “And me (linked arms with) Roger Goodell? That makes zero sense at all. He had the most on-the-fence comment,” said Curry after Wednesday's scrimmage. (See magazine cover below).

The NBA and Trump had a run-in over social media after Golden State Warriors stars Curry and Kevin Durant refused to meet the President at the White House. However, the Trump disinvited the reigning NBA champions before the Warriors took a collective decision as an organisation. Thereafter, LeBron James, viewed as the face of the NBA, called Trump "a bum" via Twitter to rally behind Curry and the Warriors.

NBA and Donald Trump feuding on social media

After President Trump tweeted, "Going to the White House is considered a great honour for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn," James retorted with: "You bum, Stephen Curry already said he isn’t (sic) going! So therefore isn’t any invite. Going to White House was a great honour until you showed up."

Last weekend, the NFL followed the NBA's route in taking a collective stance against Trump. During the pre-game drills, several players wore shirts that read "#IMWITHKAP" to show support to free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, the former Niner, began the process of kneeling during The Star-Spangled Banner, to protest police brutality against minorities.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, also featured on the magazine, was shocked to find that Colin Kaepernick wasn't on the cover. “I looked at it and went, ‘Where the hell is Kap?' If the article is about activism in sports, how is Kaepernick not on the cover? I just don’t understand how you can omit the guy who basically began this movement.” 

The NBA has taken an anti-Donald Trump stance since the onset. A day after Trump was elected to office, coaches such as Kerr, Gregg Popovich and Stan Van Gundy raised alarms about the future of the country. Subsequently, several teams refused to stay in Trump-owned hotels.

