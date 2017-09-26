Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests

By @saihoops on
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the start of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, US, February 5, 2017. Reuters/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the biggest star in the NFL, has finally spoken out against U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of the national anthem controversy. After Trump ripped apart the NFL and its players for "disrespecting the anthem," the sports league and its owners took a collective stance and fired back at the U.S. President.

Soon after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell denounced Trump's comments with a strongly-worded statement, New York Giants owners Steve Tisch and John Mara called the remarks "inappropriate, offensive and divisive," while San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York called them "callous" and "contradictory to what this great country stands for."

On Friday, Trump opined that players protesting the anthem must be released, besides encouraging unhappy fans to abandon the matches. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired," Trump said at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

Brady was a vocal supporter of Trump during last year's election. During a radio interview, Brady revealed that he considers Trump "a great friend" and that their relationship wouldn't change despite Trump's ascension to U.S. Presidency. However, Brady finally spoke out against Trump on Monday.

Tom Brady respects choices of fellow NFL players

“I certainly disagree with what he (Trump) said. I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. The one thing about football is it brings so many guys together -- guys you would never have the opportunity to be around. Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. We’re all different, we’re all unique. That is what makes us all special," Brady told Kirk and Callahan on Monday.

On Monday, Trump defended his remarks, saying that they were about "respect for our Flag" and had little to do with race or creed. Brady was among hundreds of NFL players Sunday who either knelt or stood arm-in-arm in solidarity during the national anthem. “When you’re in a locker room full of 53 players, you’re working to a common goal. You support the guys that you play with and you support your coaches, coaches support you. You just do the best you can do,” said Brady, a former five-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady reiterated that players have the right to voice their displeasure against Trump's administration and/or the rising police brutality against African Americans. “I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do. If you don’t agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great. It’s part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about.”

