'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Secrets of the World between Worlds

Episode 13 of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 introduced the concept of World between Worlds, something that can have a profound impact on the franchised as a whole. In a Q&A at Lucasfilm after the episode aired Executive Producer Dave Filoni teased some details about this new concept. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

When Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) walked into the World between Worlds there was “something else listening,” Dave Filoni said, Nerdist reports. This world inside the Jedi Temple at Lothal is a dangerous place, according to the producer.

Filoni said that one has to be careful while wishing for something out loud inside this world between worlds. The producer pointed out that there were some thunder claps every time Ezra made some statements. That thunder clap represents “something else listening,” he said.

Episode 13 also showed what happened to Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) during the fight against Darth Vader (Voice by James Earl Jones) at Malachor. The return of the Jedi apprentice opens up the possibility of the character being featured in the future stories of the franchise. Filoni explained that he didn’t dwell too much into Ahsoka’s storyline because his objective was to tell only those stories that are related to the animation series.

The whole arc of episode 13 was to allow Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) to correcting the past to redeem the future. The Jedi knight could have easily walked away at that time in Malachor, but his choice had a cascading effect, which he has now finally corrected with Ezra’s help.

With Kanan’s storyline having ended, the plot will now focus on the fight against the Empire. “Star Wars rebels” season 4 finale will focus on the continued fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen).