'Star Wars: Episode 9': Producers scout new location to film

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A picture of Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Facebook/ Star Wars

Principal photography of “Star Wars: Episode 9” is yet to begin. It is expected to start some time later this year. Meanwhile there is a list of locations that the produces have scouted for the film. Now, a new report suggests that a new location has been added to the list, which suggests that there may be a new planet that will be introduced.

Some of the locations that are being considered for the upcoming film, which the fans maybe familiar with, are Spain, Peru, and Utah. According to a report by Mike Zeroh on YouTube [see below], the producers are considering locations in Alaska too.

The scouting team was reportedly exploring locations at the Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.  The location has picturesque mountains and wilderness that is filled with wild life such as wolves and grizzly bears.

The producers have the option to shoot in the forest, which will give the planet that the location is standing in for a look similar to Alderaan, and the other option is to shoot in the snow-capped mountains.

Mike notes that the landscape of Alaska does suggest that this could be a location for a totally new planet. How will this new planet be connected to the storyline? Mike suggests that this could be a planet located in the Outer Rim, where Leia (Carrie Fisher) supposedly has allies.  

The war against the First Order will continue in the next film, even though Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) nearly destroyed the Resistance movement. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was expected to be the last Jedi, but new heroes are expected to rise to carry on the fight.

Luke’s apprentice Rey (Daisy Ridley) will continue to learn the ways of the Jedi through the books she took from the temple on Ahch-To, and there are young Force sensitives who may also take up arms against the First Order.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

