'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 key art: Significance of the wolf

A key art poster of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 has been released online. The most intriguing aspect of the picture is the central place of the wolf, suggesting that this will be a significant part of the story going forward.

The Disney TV series is mainly about Ezra’s (Voice by TaylorGray) journey. From a young boy fighting small battles against the Empire on the planet Lothal, Ezra has come a long way. And now, his journey to becoming a Jedi will continue.

The poster of the next season [see below] shows the wolf taking the central place. The franchise has been introducing elements that have a strong connection to the Force, and it will be interesting to see how big a role the wolf will play in Ezra’s journey.

The main focus of the plot will be about the final war against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen). The villain will be joined by Governor Pryce (Voice by Mary Elizabeth McGlynn). Some of the other popular characters making a cameo include Grand Moff Tarkin. Since the TV series has a connection to “Rogue One” film, it will be interesting to see if Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) will make an appearance too.

It is not clear of the Emperor or Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) will be coming back one last time on the show. There will be many cameo appearances in the final chapter of the TV series from both the Empire’s side as well as the Rebel Alliance’s side.

The poster also teases the first appearance of the X-Wing starfighter planes in the TV series. This is perhaps the most recognizable fighter in the Rebel Alliance arsenal.

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 is set to air on Oct. 16. The first two episodes will air back-to-back, and this format will continue till episode 8. So, each week the fans will get to enjoy hour long episodes of the show.

Credit: Star Wars Rebels/ Facebook