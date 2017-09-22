'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode titles and schedule

'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from the animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/ Star Wars Rebels

The fans will get to see hour-long, back-to-back episodes of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4, when it starts to air from Oct. 16. A full list of the first nine episode titles has been released online. The remaining episodes are scheduled to air in 2018.

According to a post on the official Star Wars website, the list of episode titles and their respective air dates are: “Heroes of Mandalore” Parts 1 & 2 on the 16th, “In the Name of the Rebellion” Parts 1 & 2 on the 23rd, The Occupation” and “Flight of the Defender” on the 30th, “Kindred” and “Crawler Commandeers” on Nov. 6, and the mid-season finale titled  “Rebel Assault” will air on Nov. 13.

As the titles suggest, the first portion of the next season will heavily focus on the gathering of the forces against the Empire. There will also be connections to the spin-off film “Rogue One,” as the trailer of the TV series have revealed. The title of the mid-season finale suggests that battle that was featured in the movie, in which the Ghost crew also took part, will be the main focus of the plot in this episode.

Although this is the final season of the TV series, some filler episodes may be unavoidable. It will be interesting to see how the producers pace the story this time around.

As far as the main story of Ezra (Taylor Gray) is concerned, the fans may have to wait till 2018 to see how it unfolds. In a way, the end of the story of this character will tie-up the TV series.

The end of “Star Wars Rebels” will clear the way for a new TV series by Disney. To give the long running show a spectacular end, the story may include elements from the upcoming movie “The Last Jedi,” but that may only be seen in 2018, after the film is released. 

