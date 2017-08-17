'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Snoke's power and weakness

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Is Supreme Leader Snoke a powerful Force wielder like the Emperor? Or does his power mainly come from being the head of the First Order? A new report about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” examines this very questions. The following article contains spoilers.

In a video posted on YouTube [See below] Mike Zeroh examines the purpose of Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) Praetorian Guards. Readers may have seen pictures of the Supreme Leader’s personal guards in their full red armour.

The main role of these soldiers, according to Mike, is to prevent Snoke from getting any further injuries. The character is already deformed after sustaining extensive damage to his face due to as of yet unexplained reason. There have been some theories that suggest that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) may have caused these injuries.

So, if Snoke needs guards to protect him from harm, the question is- how powerful is he really? Emperor Palpatine had personal guards too, but he was powerful in the use of the Force as well as a capable lightsaber duellist.

It is possible that Snoke is powerful enough, and he may be recuperating at the moment. There have been theories that suggest he is preparing to take/posses a younger body.

The other big question is- what’s the true purpose of Snoke? Does he just want to rule the galaxy, like the Emperor before him? Or is there something more that he’s after?

“The Force Awakens” has already revealed Snoke’s intention of training Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), but the reason behind the Supreme Leader’s keen interest in Ben is yet to be revealed. There is also some connection between the villain and Luke, and the former is desperate to stop the Jedi from joining the fight against the First Order again.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is slated to be released on Dec. 14 in Australia.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

