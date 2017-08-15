'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Leaked picture of a police speeder

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” merchandise can give fans a sneak peek of some of the new elements in the film. Leaked pictures reveal a new police speeder that will be featured in the film. A picture of a toy figure of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and his guard has also surfaced online. The following article contains spoilers.

In the upcoming film, there will be a new planet known as Canto Bight. One of its cities will be full of casinos. With music and gambling, there are sure to be unsavoury characters around. There will surely be some police protection in this city.

A leaked picture posted on Instagram page of swrogue507 shows a police speeder. The uniform of the officer is mostly grey, with white chest armour, gloves, belt and a helmet. The speeder is designed more like a TIE fighter. Does the Canto Bight have a First Order connection?

Another picture of the toy posted on Instagram shows the new ship from a different angle. Although the ship is designed more like a TIE fighter, it still has the look of a mount. The design makes it look larger than other regular speeders fans are familiar with.

The other leaked photo on Instagram shows Snoke and one of his personal guards. The leader of the First Order is dressed in a golden kimono, and the post suggests that he looks like a Las Vegan multimillionaire. The guard is in full red, with the helmet covering his face completely.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. The sequel will focus on Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) journey to becoming a Jedi and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) completing his training. The other main plot is the war between the First Order and the Resistance.