'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Luke Skywalker's lightsaber action sequence

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

After barely seeing him in “The Force Awakens,” a ligsaber action sequence involving Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is practically confirmed in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” A video interaction with the actor shows him saying that he had to take lighsaber classes for the film.

Hamill has confirmed that he had to do multiple lighsaber sequence drills, to make sure that his movements come naturally in the scene. Filming for the movie wrapped a long time ago, and it is currently in the post production phase of development. All though many of the scenes may be cut when the final version is released, an action sequence involving the Jedi Master may be too important to be dropped.

In a new video posted online, Mike Zeroh believes that the film may keep the action sequences involving Luke to a minimum. He compares what may be the pivotal scene of the Jedi Master to that of the Darth Vader scene in “Rogue One.” Although the Sith Lord was seen on multiple occasions in the film, it was only in the final shot that he really loomed on screen with his red lightsaber. The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

The big action sequence in the upcoming film involving Luke will be a duel between him and the Knights of Ren on Ahch-To. It will be interesting to see the Jedi Master’s green lighsaber go up against his nephew’s red cross-guard lighsaber. The epic clash will also involve Rey (Daisy Ridley) since she’s already there on the planet.

Kylo Ren has an axe to grind against Rey, ever since his defeat in “The Force Awakens.” On the snowy hills on Star Killer base, the yet to be Jedi was able to connect with the Force like never before and defeat her foe. Driver’s character not only got his lighsaber damaged, but the encounter also left a scar across his face.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

