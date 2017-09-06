'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Leaked picture of Luke; Anakin details

New details about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have surfaced online. A picture of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) from Ahch-To has leaked, and there is also a picture of Anakin’s (Hayden Christensen) costume from the movie, which suggests that that there will be a Darth Vader Force ghost cameo in the film. The following article contains spoilers.

A picture of Luke from the upcoming issue of Empire Magazine has reportedly leaked online. A video posted on the YouTube channel of Mike Zeroh [see below] shows this picture. The still is from the planet Ahch-To, and the Jedi Master can be seen wearing a raincoat around his costume.

Mike believes this is a scene from the time Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the Knights of Ren arrive on Ahch-To. There will a thunderstorm during this scene, and the Jedi will be fighting alongside Rey (Daisy Ridley) against the members of the First Order.

Meanwhile, another video shows pictures of an Anakin Skywalker costume from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The picture has since been taken down. This suggests that there will be a Darth Vader cameo in the upcoming film.

Since Darth Vader is dead, this has to be a Force ghost cameo in the film. It isn’t clear if the Sith Lord will be wearing his mask, but judging by the costume it looks like this will be a cameo of Anakin without the mask, showing his face. There could be Dark side degradation or a burnt face.

Kylo Ren is obsessed with Darth Vader, but the Force ghost will most likely appear in front of Luke, since he was instrumental in turning his father to the Light side. The Jedi Master will be in need of help, as the trailer suggests that it was his decision to shut down the new academy he was building.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube