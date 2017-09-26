'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill on opulent sets and more

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) is not allowed to say much about his upcoming film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” but the actor did his best in a recent interview. He spoke about the opulence of the elaborate sets, but skirted a question about Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Snoke’s background is still a mystery at the moment, with a lot of theories suggesting that the character is actually one of the main characters in disguise, just like the movie “Wizard of Oz.” In an interview with StarWars.com Hamill was asked whether the Supreme Leader of the First Order was actually Luke in disguise.

Hamill laughed off the question and joked about how he’s supposed to do press tours for the film without actually revealing anything. The actor did not comment on the theory about Luke being Snoke.

Although Hamill was not allowed to talk about the plot of the film, he did speak about the sets, mostly because Director Rian Johnson already spoke about this specific set. Many of the fans now know about the casino planet that is featured in the upcoming film. The cast members are free to talk about it now, as it will no longer be considered a spoiler.

Talking about the opulence of the set, Hamill compared the casino set with that of his other film “Brigsby Bear,” which was released in Australia on Sept. 21. Given the huge budget of the Disney film, the actor said that the cost of the casino set would be enough to finance a hundred “Brigsby Bear” films.

Hamill did not confirm his character’s presence at this casino set, but added that he would walk over to the sets that he’s not a part of to observe his talented co-stars perform. The actor emphasised that it takes a large team of people to deliver a massive movie like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”