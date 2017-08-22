'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leaked dialogues: Resistance team gets caught

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Some of the dialogues from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have leaked online, thanks to the official toy line. The dialogues confirm that a few or all the members of a Resistance infiltration team will get caught by the First Order. The following article contains spoilers.

Official merchandise of the upcoming movie contains a few dialogues as well, which is customary of the franchise. Some these dialogues give away a major plot point, even though it is not mentioned who speaks the lines.

Kylo Ren (Adam Drive) is the only character whose dialogue is revealed by name. “”The darkness guides me,” he says, according to ScreenRant.  

The other dialogues in the movie are “I have been expecting you,”“The Resistance is doomed…”“Crew member trapped! Send in the rescue team!”“Crush the intruders!”“The prisoner is ready for your interrogation,”“You’re going to the cells!”

As the dialogues clearly indicate, a team from the Resistance, probably led by Rey (Daisy Ridley), will infiltrate the First Order. The heroes may have gone inside Supreme Leader Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) Mega Destroyer. However, the plan appears to have failed, and they all get captured.

Rey appears to be one of the soldiers who are caught. She may be taken to Supreme Leader Snoke, who is expecting her. It is not clear how powerful in the Force the new villain is, but his ability to see future events is reminiscent of Emperor Palpatine’s powers.

Will Rey end up in a prison cell by the end of the movie? This could be a great cliffhanger to end with, with a tease of Snoke attempting to flip her to the Dark Side.

If Rey gets captured, it will surely pull Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) back into the war. The trailers of the film show him to have accepted the young woman as his new apprentice, and this should be a good reason for the Jedi Master to come back for at least one last rescue mission.

