'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Domhnall Gleeson had questions after reading script

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Amid growing concerns among the fan base about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” being a rehash of “Empire Strikes Back,” cast member Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux)  has revealed something that will be of interest to readers who want to see some originality in the film. In a recent interview the actor teased how the film will be different, and shared his reaction after first reading the script.

In an interview with Collider, Gleeson said that when he read the script of “The Last Jedi” for the first time he was surprised that it was not something that he was expecting. The actor’s immediate reaction was that he had questions for Director Rian Johnson.

Gleeson explained that the script was “not scary,” but “different” from what he was expecting. The actor repeatedly emphasized that this was a good thing.

“I think that’s important for those films that we don’t repeat ourselves,” Gleeson said.

Gleeson did have that conversation about the film being very different with the Johnson. The director was apparently very “clear” and “confident” about his vision for the film.

The clarity and the confidence of the director had a “calming” effect on Gleeson. The actor enjoyed working with Johnson so much on this project that he would now like to work with him again.

Gleeson may have to wait for a while to work with Johnson again because JJ Abrams has been selected to helm the final film in the new trilogy. The actor expressed confidence in Abrams’ abilities as a director, but also added that the cast members don’t know much about the film as of now. Even the question of which of the characters will be returning in “Episode 9” hasn’t apparently been revealed to the actors.

Right now Gleeson and the others will be focused on the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The actor said that he would like to watch the film with a room full of people and experience the impact the film will have on the viewers. 

