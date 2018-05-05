'Star Wars: Episode 9': New casting suggests next generation Jedi

“Star Wars: Episode 9” may setup the story for future movies from the franchise. Details about a young character that the producers are looking to cast suggests that the story may hint at the next generation of heroes. The plot of the next movie will mainly focus on the fight against the First Order, and this will take the Resistance to the Outer Rim, and they may also visit some of the unexplored regions of the galaxy.

According to a new report by Mike Zeroh on YouTube [see below], a new character that the producers are looking to cast is a young white Caucasian male between the ages of 10 and 12. The code name of the character is Yazan. The description may remind the fans of the young Force wielder in “The Last Jedi.”

According to the character description, Yazan is unsure of himself. He is a loner, who acts on his own. He has a skill set that comes handy, but he keeps his insecurities to himself. He’s energetic and ambitious.

The character description sounds a lot like it’s about a young Force wielder, just like Rey (Daisy Ridley), but one who may be far more powerful. Will this new protagonist turn to the Dark side, just as Rey turned to the light?

The spark of the Resistance is spreading far and wide across the galaxy, and “The Last Jedi” has already hinted at new heroes taking the mantle to fight tyranny. The upcoming movie is the last in the new trilogy, and since Disney is planning many more movies in the continuing saga; there may be some clues about what those future storylines will be about.

The next movie may be the final fight between the Resistance and the First Order. It will be interesting to see what new planets the film will introduce to the franchise.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube