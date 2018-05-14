'Star Wars: Episode 9' 'leak' suggests return of familiar planet

There are many secrets that will be revealed in “Star Wars: Episode 9,” and according to a new plot “leak,” JJ Abrams is going to connect all three trilogies from the franchise in his upcoming film. The fans may also get to see a popular planet from the prequels too. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a new report by Mike Zeroh on YouTube, the person who had previously leaked a scene from “The Last Jedi” has now revealed that the planet Naboo will be back in the upcoming film. However, contrary to what some of the fans may be hearing, there is no funeral scene featured on the planet. The concept arts that the leaker has seen are all apparently clear and sunny, with many pictures focused on the beaches.

With the passing of Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), the upcoming film will have to account for her absence. One way to that is to show her character’s death, and an appropriate send-off could be through a funeral scene. There have been some reports that have suggested exactly this scene, but the new report suggests otherwise.

Another reason why the return of Naboo seems possible this time around is that the scouting team has visited Spain. Previously, locations in Spain have stood in for scenes of Naboo, and it may be case again this year.

Naboo is the birthplace of Princess Padme (Natalie Portman), and also the place where she was laid to rest. Padme is the mother of Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia.

Abrams is also said to be keen on connecting all the three trilogies in his upcoming film. Introducing familiar planets like Naboo that have a strong connection to the popular characters in the franchise is a good way to go about doing this. Will one of these connections also lead to Rey (Daisy Ridley)?

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube