'Solo: A Star Wars Story': New TV spots released

New scenes from “Solo: A Star Wars Story” have been released online. The TV spots show Han (Alden Ehrenreich) meeting Enfys Nest and his crew, and an interesting action sequence involving Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) and Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany).

For readers who are not familiar with the new character Enfys Nest, this is a pirate who made a name for himself during the reign of the Galactic Empire. Details about the character remain under wraps, and even minute things like the gender of the character haven’t yet been revealed.

New footage that has been released online [see below] shows Han, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Qi’ra, and Beckett (Woody Harrelson) meeting with Enfys Nest and his crew on a desert planet. The scene starts in a typical Western style, but it’s essentially a humours scene.

Han is prepared to use his blaster, even though they are outnumbered. Taking cue from Beckett, Han tries to bluff about having 30 hired guns in the Millennium Falcon ready to surround Enfys Nest if he gives the signal. The ship takes off the very next moment, leaving the smuggler looking bad.

Another TV spot released online [see below] shows the heroes meeting Dryden Vos, the big shot gangster who is putting together a crew in the film. Han and the others appear to be in this team for a heist.

During the meeting with Dryden Vos, the gangster will get into a fight with Qi’ra. Vos appears to be testing the skills of the people he wants to hire, and the teaser shows him having a chat with everyone after the fight scene.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has been directed by Ron Howard. The film is set to be released on May 24 in Australia. The movie will show how Han acquired the Millennium Falcon, and how he developed a friendship with his future co-pilot Chewbacca.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube