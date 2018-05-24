'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Tig Notaro praises 'spectacular' writing

Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery"

Tig Notaro has been cast to play the role of Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha in “Star Trek Discovery” season 2. In recent interviews, the actress spoke about the casting, the script, and her hopes about being accepted by the passionate fandom.

In an interview with Dallas Observer, Notaro said that when she was offered a role in the popular Sci-fi series she said yes even before reading the script. After reading the script her reaction was “a million times yes.” Teasing her role in the TV series, she said that it is “really funny” and the role apparently feels “natural” to her.

Director and Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman has worked on the popular  1990s shows “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Xena: Warrior Princess,” and he knows Notaro from that time.

“I've never imagined myself in this kind of world. It's funny because the way Alex and I know each other. Now we're meeting up in a whole different world of crazy fandom,” Notaro said.

Notaro’s familiarity with Kurtzman has helped her play the guest role on the show. In an interview with IndieWire, the actress pointed out that Kurtzman has known her for decades, and he knows her voice very well. So, for her character she has placed everything in the producer/director’s hands.

Talking about the script of the show, specifically the parts related to her character, Notaro said that it was “spectacular.” The actress has been a fan of the franchise ever since she was young, and she apparently even had action figures. Now that she is playing a role in the show, she feels that it is “just ridiculously fun and exciting.”

Notaro hopes that the fans will accept her in this new role in “Star Trek Discovery” season 2. Even though this is a guest appearance, it will be a recurring role in this season.

