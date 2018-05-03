'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Return of a dead character

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

There are some interesting storylines to look forward to in “Star Trek Discover” season 2, but some of the characters are already dead and will not be back. A new report looks at how the storyline of an important character may continue. The following article contains spoilers.

Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) was an interesting character on the show, but the character is dead. Will it be possible to bring back this character? Anything is possible in a sci-fi show, but it will certainly be difficult to bring back a character who is not only dead, but his body was disintegrated.

Still there may be a way for Isaacs to reprise his role in the next season, Digital Spy reports. The actor has already confirmed that his character on the show is dead, but the report notes how careful he was while mentioning that the Captain Lorca of the Mirror Universe is dead.

This means that the Captain Lorca of the Prime Universe is still alive and well somewhere. Where has this character been all this time while the war between the Klingons and the Federation raged in the Prime Universe and Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) fought her enemies in the Mirror Universe? The answer to that question may come in the form of an interesting back story, if Prime Lorca makes an appearance.

As far Lorca from the Mirror Universe is concerned, the fans may never see him again. Just like Captain Philippa Georgiou, the dead captain may never come back.

Details about the plot of “Star Trek Discovery” season 2 are yet to be revealed. With the war against the Klingons ended, the Federation may now focus on diplomacy. There will be a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done on both sides. Meanwhile, the Discovery will be getting a new captain.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kings’ Landing battle
‘Solo: a Star Wars Story’: Ron Howard interview
‘Outlander’ season 3: Interview of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
‘Avengers 4’: Characters and storylines to expect
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Return of a dead character
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Character from Prime Universe
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car