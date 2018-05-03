'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Return of a dead character

There are some interesting storylines to look forward to in “Star Trek Discover” season 2, but some of the characters are already dead and will not be back. A new report looks at how the storyline of an important character may continue. The following article contains spoilers.

Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) was an interesting character on the show, but the character is dead. Will it be possible to bring back this character? Anything is possible in a sci-fi show, but it will certainly be difficult to bring back a character who is not only dead, but his body was disintegrated.

Still there may be a way for Isaacs to reprise his role in the next season, Digital Spy reports. The actor has already confirmed that his character on the show is dead, but the report notes how careful he was while mentioning that the Captain Lorca of the Mirror Universe is dead.

This means that the Captain Lorca of the Prime Universe is still alive and well somewhere. Where has this character been all this time while the war between the Klingons and the Federation raged in the Prime Universe and Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) fought her enemies in the Mirror Universe? The answer to that question may come in the form of an interesting back story, if Prime Lorca makes an appearance.

As far Lorca from the Mirror Universe is concerned, the fans may never see him again. Just like Captain Philippa Georgiou, the dead captain may never come back.

Details about the plot of “Star Trek Discovery” season 2 are yet to be revealed. With the war against the Klingons ended, the Federation may now focus on diplomacy. There will be a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done on both sides. Meanwhile, the Discovery will be getting a new captain.