'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel- Jake Gyllenhaal may play Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal may have landed his first comic book movie role with the untitled “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel. The actor is tipped to be playing the role of the villain Mysterio from the comics. With this addition, there may be two villains in the film.

According to a report by Variety, Gyllenhaal is being considered to play the role of the new villain Mysteio in the upcoming film. The actor hasn’t been a part of a comic book movie before, but he has extensive experience in Hollywood.

Gyllenhaal is a Oscar-nominated actor who has worked in movies like “Brokeback Mountain,” “Prisoners,” “October Sky,” “Donnie Darko,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” and “Okja.” The actor is currently busy filming the horror flick “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

As far as the character Mysterio is concerned, the villain’s real name is Quentin Beck in the comics. According to his back story the character was a movie stunt man in Hollywood. Frustrated with his career, and the lack of opportunities to get the recognition he deserves, the character decides to become famous by killing Spider-Man.

Beck can design some very convincing illusions, something which he learnt from his work in Hollywood. He also has skills in robotics, chemistry and hypnotism. While these are elements from the comics that the producers can borrow, readers should note that the film may take a completely different route to bring the comic book character to life.

Michael Keaton is also reportedly reprising his role as the Vulture in the upcoming film. This means that there will be two villains for the wall-crawler to fight, unless Adrian Toomes has a change of heart.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel is still in the pre-production phase of development. The film will be directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the 2017 movie. The new film will be released on July 5, 2019 in the US.