'Mowgli' movie trailer teases a very different take on the classic tale

A trailer of the upcoming film “Mowgli” has been released online. The film is promising to be a very different take on the classic Rudyard Kipling story. From the animation series of the past to the more recent “The Jungle Book” movie, the fans are familiar with the light-hearted storyline. The new film has a much darker tone.

Beginning right from the dirty look of the young hero, to the scene of him fighting for freedom while being locked in a cage; the new film has a very different approach to telling this story. Even the villainous Share Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) looks terrifying, complete with a limp foot and a menacing face.

Despite the dark tone, there are some scenes of fun. The trailer [see below] shows Mowgli (Rohan Chand) going back to a man village in India after he grows up a little. The return appears to be a call for celebration with song, dance, and playing with colour.

It will be interesting to see how the movie will depict the friendly bear Baloo (Andy Serkis). Movie buffs may remember the song “The Bare Necessities” in “The Jungle Book,” in which Bill Murray played the role of the bear.

In an interview that has been posted online [see below] Serkis confirmed that the film has a “darker” approach to the story, even though it is an adaptation of Kipling’s story. “There’s no singing or dancing by the animals that’s for sure,” Serkis said. Serkis complimented Christian Bale (Bagheera) and Cumberbatch for their portrayal of their respective characters.

Talking specifically about Share Khan, Serkis explained that Cumberbatch plays this character not as a black and white villain, but as a damaged individual. The other big character in the film is the snake Kaa (Cate Blanchett). Serkis described this character as an ancient soul of the jungle, who sees that the world is changing.

“Mowgli” has been directed by Serkis. The film is set to be released on Oct. 18 in Australia.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/ YouTube