Sister slams Meghan Markle for not inviting family to wedding

By @chelean on
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Reuters/Niall Carson/Pool

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is fuming that she had not received an invitation to the American actress’ wedding to Prince Harry. Samantha Grant has alleged that Markle could invite 2,000 strangers, she should also invite her family.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that the couple have invited 2,640 members of the public to their big day in May. The list included ordinary people who have served their communities. It did not include national and international political leaders like British Prime Minister Theresa May, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, US President Donald Trump and former US president Barack Obama.

Apparently, it also did not include Markle’s estranged family, and Grant, who has not spoken to her sister for years, was left fuming. She wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning that their family was looking for their invites, but no one received theirs yet.

“Still waiting. I hope London is wheelchair friendly. Excited!” Grant, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis, wrote. She also changed her Twitter profile picture to images of Markle and herself together. But she changed her tune later on, saying Markle owed her family an invitation to her wedding.

“Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close,” she wrote. “Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to family.”

She added, “Smoke and mirrors cannot hide the elephant in the room. Out of respect, tradition and humanitarianism, the #Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are invited. Out uncle who got her the internship, brother, me, best friend of 30 years Nikki Priddy, nephews. Fact.”

Grant has spoken out against Markle in the past and is even writing a book about her, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is expected to attend the wedding on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, there’s no word if her father, Tom Markle, will also attend.

