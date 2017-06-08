‘Sherlock’ season 5 won’t return for at least 2 years: Andrew Scott

By @chelean on
Andrew Scott poses for photographers on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015.
Andrew Scott poses for photographers on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. Reuters/Luke MacGregor

“Sherlock” could take at least two years to return, according to Andrew Scott. The 40-year-old Irish actor, who plays fan favourite Jim Moriarty in the BBC series, said he was doubtful that the show would even return.

Speaking with the UK chat program “The One Show” on Tuesday, Scott said fans might have to wait for a long time before a fifth season of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer is aired. By his estimate, the show wouldn’t return for another two to five years.

“I don’t think there’s another series of Sherlock coming soon,” he told the hosts, adding that the UK General Election might even come first. “We’re not doing [Sherlock] for another couple of years. Everybody got quite busy, you know? You want to keep it fresh and stuff like that.”

The UK General Election takes place Thursday, with the next schedule to take place five years later in 2022. Scott said they might film in two years, but he was likely just giving off numbers. Even Steven Moffat, series co-creator, wasn’t sure if there would be another season.

“If this is the last time – and I’m not planning on it to be but it might be – it is possible that we could end it,” he said in January at a special preview of the show. “We couldn’t have ended it on any previous series because they always ended on walloping, great cliffhangers.”

Spoilers warning: The following talks about ‘Sherlock’ season 4 episodes, which were aired in January.

The most recent episode, “The Final Problem,” indeed ended without unresolved issues. Sherlock (Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) started working on cases together again, even raising Watson’s daughter, Rosamund, together. Sherlock’s murderous sister, Eurus (Sian Brooke) was back in Sherrinford but in less secretive condition. Their parents were now aware of her existence, visiting her while she and Sherlock play the violin together.

Overall, it was a happy ending of sorts. And as Moffat said, there was no cliffhanger this time, unlike the previous seasons when the last episodes ended with someone dying or someone dead reappearing. If the show would unfortunately not be given another season anymore, at least there’s closure.

Even if the show returns, Scott’s involvement might be very limited, unless the episodes deal with a lot of flashbacks from then on. Moriarty is already dead, although a flashback scene in “The Final Problem” allowed the character to return.

Read more:
‘Sherlock’ season 4 episode 3 spoilers, recap: ‘The Last Problem’ a thrilling ride with the smartest Holmes
‘Sherlock’ season 4 episode 1 ‘The Lying Detective’ spoilers: Watson grieves Mary properly; Another Holmes finally emerges
‘Sherlock’ season 4 episode 1 recap/spoilers: ‘The Six Thatchers’ ends in heartbreak with character death, hope with a third Holmes brother

Related
Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta and Dumbledore
‘Power’ season 4: Twist in a major character teased
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect ‘tragic losses’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'Wentworth' Season 5 episode 10 recap: Ferguson saves Franky but ends up killing Iman in 'Mere Anarchy' [VIDEOS]
'Wentworth' Season 5 episode 10 'Mere Anarchy' recap
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 'Blood in the Water' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car