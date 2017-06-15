'Shameless' season 8 spoilers: This Gallagher won't be featured in the new season

The infamous Gallagher Family return for another scandalous season of "Shameless" this coming Fall but one of Frank's seven children might not be featured in the next instalment of Showtime's hit comedy series. According to several reports, Brenden and Brandon Sims, the twins who portray the character of Liam Gallagher, will not be filming Season 8.

The mother of the twins recently posted a photo on Instagram of the cast from Season 7 and revealed that her sons won't be a part of "Shameless" season 8. “Thank you guys for everything. The boys will miss you all. Wish everyone great success for season 8.” (See below)

Shameless season 8: Liam Gallagher to be written off storylines?

It's worth noting that there is another photo which shows the twins reading their lines. Since the producers began filming the new season in May, there's a possibility that the twins appear in only the season premiere or the first few episodes. During the previous season, Carl Gallagher, portrayed by Ethan Cutkosky, was barely featured after he was accepted into military school. Perhaps, Liam would also be written off storylines after the first episode? 

During "Shameless" Season 7, Liam, the youngest of the Gallagher children, begins his journey in private school courtesy Frank's protests. Perhaps, Liam is enrolled into the school hostel?

The bizarre ending to the seventh season must have planted doubts in the minds of viewers. Unlike previous seasons, most of the Gallagher children are in a surprisingly good space, both financially and emotionally. After bidding their mother goodbye in a bizarre funeral procession, they get on with their day-to-day lives. While Fiona continues to make headway as an entrepreneur, Ian has found his calling, saving lives as an EMT. Lip is working towards a possible return to college, while keeping his alcoholism under check, and Debbie is learning to multi-task as a welder and single mother.

Shameless Season 8 spoilers: Will Fiona sell the bags of meth?

Carl has happily embraced a life of military school after giving up on thug life. The season-ending montage also shows Carl and Frank honouring the diseased Monica by working on a piece of graffiti in an alley. Needless to say, it shouldn't come as a surprise if 'Shameless season 8' begins with Frank drowning his sorrow over the death of his beloved wife.

The seventh season also capped off with Frank discovering bags of Grade A methamphetamine in Monica's secret storage room. After handing out each of his children a bag, Frank reiterates that his wife wanted the kids "to be taken care of" since each pound would be worth US$10,000 (AU$13,368). Though Fiona is hell-bent on flushing down the drugs, the rest of the children contemplate selling their mother's parting gift. Later, Fiona is seen tucking two bags of meth (the other one belongs to Liam) in Monica's casket before yelling “F--k you, mom” and punching her lifeless body a few times. The rest of the children, especially Debbie, are likely to sell their respective bags at the start of "Shameless season 8".

Meanwhile, William H. Macy a.k.a. Frank Gallagher revealed that that show will continue "for four more years so". The star of the 1996 Academy Award-winning film "Fargo" also revealed that he would don the hat of director for one of the episodes in the forthcoming season of Shameless. 

Shameless Season 8 release date

The eighth season began production in the month of May. If previous seasons are anything to go by, the show should air in the month of October. Last year, Showtime renewed the series for one more season but kept mum about the possibility of future seasons. Stay tuned for the latest “Shameless” Season 8 spoilers.

 

Thank you guys for everything. The boys will miss you all. Wish everyone great success for season 8

A post shared by Brenden&Brandon Sims (@simstwins) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

