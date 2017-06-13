Sega Genesis Pick & Mix 2: Build a custom PC/Steam bundle of classic games starting at US$1.49

Here’s the ultimate Steam sale for old school gamers. Select from a total of 43 classic PC/Steam games starting at just US$1.49 (AU$1.98) with the Sega Genesis Pick & Mix 2. The bundles are offered in sets of three, ten and twenty.

Get three games for US$1.49 (AU$1.98), ten titles for just US$2.99 (AU$3.96) and twenty big ones for only US$3.99 (AU$5.29). More games equal more savings. Here are a couple of highlights from the assortment.

“Kid Chameleon” | Platformer, Retro | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.96)

It’s no fun when the video game baddie takes over the game and its players. That’s exactly what Heady Metal up to. The evil boss of the virtual reality arcade game Wild Side is on the loose, and he’s out to cause mayhem.

Heady Metal makes use of masks to turn into various characters so he could take advantage of different abilities. He then goes out and abducts kids and Wild Side players. Help Kid Chameleon defeat the video game boss without causing further problems.

“Light Crusader” | Retro, RPG | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.96)

David Lander is the swordsman of King Frederick of Whitewood. He was tasked to see the ruler of Green Row, King Weeden, whose people have been vanishing day by day. As David, help Green Row’s residents return home and restore the place’s allure and confidence.

The Sega Genesis Pick & Mix 2 is available until June 15 (8:00 a.m. AEST) at Bundle Stars. Please take note that this is a region-regulated Steam sale that is not offered in the following regions: Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. Below is the bundle’s complete list of games to choose from.

Streets of Rage Streets of Rage 2 Streets of Rage 3 Shining Force Shining Force II Phantasy Star II Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom Wonder Boy in Monster World Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair Golden Axe Golden Axe II Golden Axe III Revenge of the Shinobi Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master Altered Beast Comix Zone Beyond Oasis Gunstar Heroes Ristar Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle Kid Chameleon Virtua Fighter 2 Shining in the Darkness Alien Soldier Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole Dynamite Headdy Sword of Vermilion Eternal Champions Vectorman Vectorman 2 Alien Storm Light Crusader Space Harrier II Super Thunder Blade ESWAT: City Under Siege Columns Columns III Bio-Hazard Battle Bonanza Bros. Galaxy Force II Crack Down Gain Ground

