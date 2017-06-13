Sega Genesis Pick & Mix 2: Build a custom PC/Steam bundle of classic games starting at US$1.49

Sega
A Sega Corp. logo is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo June 20, 2011. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Here’s the ultimate Steam sale for old school gamers. Select from a total of 43 classic PC/Steam games starting at just US$1.49 (AU$1.98) with the Sega Genesis Pick & Mix 2. The bundles are offered in sets of three, ten and twenty.

Get three games for US$1.49 (AU$1.98), ten titles for just US$2.99 (AU$3.96) and twenty big ones for only US$3.99 (AU$5.29). More games equal more savings. Here are a couple of highlights from the assortment.

“Kid Chameleon” | Platformer, Retro | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.96)

It’s no fun when the video game baddie takes over the game and its players. That’s exactly what Heady Metal up to. The evil boss of the virtual reality arcade game Wild Side is on the loose, and he’s out to cause mayhem.

Heady Metal makes use of masks to turn into various characters so he could take advantage of different abilities. He then goes out and abducts kids and Wild Side players. Help Kid Chameleon defeat the video game boss without causing further problems.

“Light Crusader” | Retro, RPG | Normal Price: US$2.99 (AU$3.96)

David Lander is the swordsman of King Frederick of Whitewood. He was tasked to see the ruler of Green Row, King Weeden, whose people have been vanishing day by day. As David, help Green Row’s residents return home and restore the place’s allure and confidence.

The Sega Genesis Pick & Mix 2 is available until June 15 (8:00 a.m. AEST) at Bundle Stars. Please take note that this is a region-regulated Steam sale that is not offered in the following regions: Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. Below is the bundle’s complete list of games to choose from.

  1. Streets of Rage
  2. Streets of Rage 2
  3. Streets of Rage 3
  4. Shining Force
  5. Shining Force II
  6. Phantasy Star II
  7. Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
  8. Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
  9. Wonder Boy in Monster World
  10. Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
  11. Golden Axe
  12. Golden Axe II
  13. Golden Axe III
  14. Revenge of the Shinobi
  15. Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  16. Altered Beast
  17. Comix Zone
  18. Beyond Oasis
  19. Gunstar Heroes
  20. Ristar
  21. Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  22. Kid Chameleon
  23. Virtua Fighter 2
  24. Shining in the Darkness
  25. Alien Soldier
  26. Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
  27. Dynamite Headdy
  28. Sword of Vermilion
  29. Eternal Champions
  30. Vectorman
  31. Vectorman 2
  32. Alien Storm
  33. Light Crusader
  34. Space Harrier II
  35. Super Thunder Blade
  36. ESWAT: City Under Siege
  37. Columns
  38. Columns III
  39. Bio-Hazard Battle
  40. Bonanza Bros.
  41. Galaxy Force II
  42. Crack Down
  43. Gain Ground

