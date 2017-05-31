Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7

Here’s another two-dollar treat for Steam users. The Cryptic Bundle 7 is a hidden object heaven that has 10 PC games for only US$1.99 (AU$2.67). Below is the collection’s best titles.

“Sacra Terra: Kiss of Death Collector’s Edition” | Adventure, Casual| Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$13.39)

“Sacra Terra: Kiss of Death” is a reminder that great love trumps even the most powerful forces of evil. Help a woman in her quest to rescue the love of her life and fight off a mystical being that nourishes on people’s anguish. Explore the world of the supernatural and solve puzzles to gradually reverse the evil doings of the entity.

This collector’s edition offers an abundance of bonus content never before seen in previous releases. An extensive new chapter that is creatively connected to the main game is included together with a bunch of HD wallpapers, concept art and an all-new strategy guide. Great add-ons for a game that already has 17 hidden object scenes, 18 cinematics, 27 mini games and 55 locations.

“Red Crow Mysteries: Legion” | Adventure, Casual, Point & Click | Normal Price: US$6.99 (AU$9.37)

Some people are blessed with amazing gifts that also turn out to be painful curses in the long run. Being able to see things that other people can’t, for example, is a burden and a responsibility at the same time. Fear, though, is just an illusion.

Make use of the ability to see evil and battle he who has many names. Legion has reawakened, and his desire for power has only grown stronger. Never show fear as he’s going to feed off of that. Protect mankind from the ancient demon to be worthy of the spirit world’s reverence.

“Red Crow Mysteries: Legion” features an alternative realm filled with ghouls and monsters. The game includes a trio of gameplay options (easy, casual and adventure) that are fully customisable to suit individual tastes. It also boasts of stunning graphics and eerie atmosphere to boot.

Users immediately receive each game’s Steam key upon completing the purchase. Only official game publishers issue them. The Cryptic Bundle 7, which offers US$49.91 (AU$66.92) or 96 percent in total savings, is available at Bundle Stars until June 8. Here is the collection’s full list of games.

Night Mysteries: The Amphora Prisoner The Esoterica: Hollow Earth Shtriga: Summer Camp The Saint: Abyss of Despair Dark Angels: Masquerade of Shadows World Keepers: Last Resort Sacra Terra: Kiss of Death Collector’s Edition Red Crow Mysteries: Legion Black Rainbow Where Angels Cry

