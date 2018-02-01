'Scorpion' season 4 episode 16 'Nerd, Wind and Fire' spoilers

(Bottom L-R) Cast members Robert Patrick, Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, (top L-R) executive producer Alex Kurtzman, CEO of Scorpion Computer Services Walter O'Brien, and writer Nick Santora of the new series "Scorpion" participate in a panel during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014.

(Bottom L-R) Cast members Robert Patrick, Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, (top L-R) executive producer Alex Kurtzman, CEO of Scorpion Computer Services Walter O'Brien, and writer Nick Santora of the new series "Scorpion" participate in a panel during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

"Scorpion" TV show starring Elyes Gabel as Walter O'Brien, Ari Stidham as Sylvester "Sly" Dodd, Katharine McPhee as Paige Dineen, Jadyn Wong as Happy Quinn and Eddie Kaye Thomas as Toby Curtis, will have an upcoming episode titled "Nerd, Wind and Fire," which will in the US on Feb. 5. The new episode of the show will feature Team Scorpion planning for Valentine's Day 2018, while Sylvester realises that he feels something for Florence (Tina Majorino).

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'Scorpion' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what happens on 'Nerd, Wind and Fire.'

A press release from CBS states that "Scorpion" season 4, episode 16 will show Team Scorpion setting aside their romantic plans for Valentine's Day because they have to help a pilot and a doctor. They got trapped inside a helicopter that crashed on top of a building. Meanwhile, Sylvester starts to realise that he harbours feelings for Florence. As for Happy and Toby, they waited for some new about the results of their fertility test. Bethany Rooney directed this episode, which was written by Scott Sullivan.

'Nerd, Wind and Fire' stars

Baldeep Singh (Doctor), Peter Parros (Chief Benavidez), Jamest Mitchell-Clyde (Pilot), Jennifer Say Gan (Dr Alicia Miller), Kyriaki (Reporter #1), Joey Defore (Jesse Colt) and Matthew Harris (Reporter #2), will be the guest stars that will be seen in "Nerd, Wind and Fire." The rest of the "Scorpion" cast including Robert Patrick as Agent Cabe Gallo, Riley B. Smith (Ralph Dineen) and recurring cast member Nikki Castillo (Patty), will also grace this episode.

'Wave Goodbye'

The episode before "Nerd, Wind and Fire" was "Wave Goodbye" and it aired on CBS on Monday. It showed the team, except for Toby and Sly, travelling to Fuente Roja, Mexico. They were called on to repair the damaged reactor of a nuclear power station, which was affected badly in a recent earthquake. The team was able to fix the reactor.

Unfortunately, the local residents aren't able to escape in time when a massive tsunami threatened town because of a 9.1 earthquake at sea. Thankfully, the team was able to stop the tsunami and save the town. Meanwhile, Toby helped his ex-fiancée Amy (Shantel VanSanten) recover her stolen identity. As for Walter and Paige, they argued on when their actual first kiss happened. Jeff T. Thomas directed "Wave Goodbye," which was written by Kevin J. Hynes.

"Scorpion" episodes air on Network Ten Channel ONE in Australia on Sundays at 7:30 pm AEDT. In the US, it airs on CBS on Mondays at 10-11 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "Scorpion 4" spoilers and updates.