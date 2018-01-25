'Scandal' season 7 episode 9 'Good People' spoilers [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Scandal stars Kerry Washington and Joe Morton RTR4OKCM
Actors Kerry Washington and Joe Morton arrive at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 6, 2015. Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn

"Scandal" TV series, starring Joe Morton (Rowan Pope), Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), George Newbern (Charlie), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Guillermo Diaz (Huck) and Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), will have a new episode titled "Good People." It will air on Thursday in the US. "Good People" will show viewers what really happened on the night that Rowan fired his gun. 

Spoiler Alert: This update has 'Scandal' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Good People.'

An ABC press release indicates that "Scandal" season 7, episode 9 will feature a flashback on the events that transpired when Rowan fired a gun in his basement. It will begin on the moment that Quinn got kidnapped during her wedding to Charlie. Finally, it will show what occurred in the room when Olivia heard a gunshot. This episode was directed by Nzingha Stewart and written by Shonda Rhimes, Nicholas Nardini and Jess Brownell.

'Good People' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Whitney Hice (Hannah) and Luis Alberto Aracena (Secret Service Agent) will appear as guest stars in this episode. They will be joined by the other members of the "Scandal" cast such as Cornelius Smith Jr (Marcus Walker), Joshua Malina (David Rosen), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene) and Scott Foley (Jake Ballard).

'Scandal' episodes 2018: 'Robin' and 'The People v. Olivia Pope'

The episode prior to "Good People" was "Robin" and it aired in the US on Jan. 18. It featured the Quinn Perkins & Associates (QPA) colleagues and Olivia mourning Quinn's death. As for Charlie, he wanted to have Quinn's body cremated and packed into bullet cases. Later on, when they said their goodbyes to Quinn, they each fired one of her bullets into the ground. 

Meanwhile, Olivia got drunk and ended up having sex with Fitz in his apartment. Elsewhere, Huck went to an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting. Plus, Fenton Glackland (Dean Norris) broke up with Cyrus because he found out about Charlie being Cyrus' hitman. As for Charlie, he went to Rowan's house and asked to be reinstated as a B613 agent. However, he heard a baby crying and discovered the baby girl in Rowan's house. This angered him and he tried to choke Rowan. 

"Scandal 7" airs on ABC in the US every Thursday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. After "The Good People," the episode titled "The People v. Olivia Pope" will air next on Feb. 1. Stay tuned for more spoilers about Olivia Pope and the gladiators. 

Watch the 'Scandal' video from the show's Facebook page:

