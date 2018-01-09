'Scandal' season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Olivia feels guilty after Quinn’s kidnapping

By @JanSSS8 on
Scandal's Kerry Washington
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, US, February 11, 2017. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Scandal" TV series starring Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), Guillermo Diaz (Huck) and Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), will have an upcoming episode titled "Robin." It will air in the US on Thursday, Jan. 18. "Robin" will feature the events that will happen after Rowan kidnapped Quinn.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'Scandal' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Robin.'

According to a press release from ABC, "Scandal" season 7, episode 8 will show a guilt-ridden Olivia as she tries to cope with the aftermath of Quinn getting kidnapped by her dad. Of course, there are a lot of suspicions on why and how it was committed. Aside from Olivia, her loved ones will also be greatly affected by the fallout of Rowan's desperate move. This episode was directed by Daryn Okada and written by Juan Carlos Fernandez.

'Robin' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that "Robin" will feature Casey Thomas Brown (Tommy) and George Newbern (Charlie). The rest of the "Scandal" cast including Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Joshua Malina (David Rosen) and Cornelius Smith Jr (Marcus Walker), will also appear in this episode.

'Scandal' episodes

'Vampires and Bloodsuckers'

The episodes before "Robin" were "Vampires and Bloodsuckers," which aired on ABC on Nov. 9, 2017 and "Something Borrowed," which aired on Nov. 16, 2017. "Vampires and Bloodsuckers" was directed by Jann Turner and written by Tia Napolitano and Chris Van Dusen. It featured Olivia telling Mellie that Bashran's President Rashad (Faran Tahir) is dead. It was revealed later that Jake and Olivia were the ones who killed Rashad and Yasmin.

Meanwhile Quinn got ready for her wedding to Charlie. However, she couldn't help but accuse Olivia of causing Rashad's death. As for Huck, he also prepared for the wedding because he is both the man of honour and the best man. Unfortunately, Quinn was a no-show at the wedding and Charlie knows she didn't get cold feet. Olivia and Jake eventually found out that Quinn arrived to her wedding, thanks to a video footage. This led them to believe that she was kidnapped.

'Something Borrowed'

"Something Borrowed" showed Rowan having dinner and telling Olivia that he has Quinn with him. He wanted to trade Quinn's life for his freedom as well as some dinosaur bones. Unfortunately, when he left his living room, Olivia heard gunshots and was left to wonder if he actually killed Quinn. As for Marcus, he tried to convince Mellie to work on mass incarceration with Fitz's foundation. Sharat Raju directed this episode, which was written by Mark Fish.

"Scandal 7" airs in the US on ABC every Thursday from 9-10 pm ET/PT. The "Good People" episode will follow "Robin," and it will air on Jan. 25. Stay tuned for more "Scandal" spoilers because this will be the show's final season. Plus, don't miss the "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" ("HTGAWM") crossover event.

Watch the #TGITCliffHanger video below featuring some scenes from 'Scandal':

Related
Join the Discussion
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarskon, Larry Nance available
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
No ‘Family Guy’ crossover with ‘The Orville’ season 2
‘Vikings’ season 5: Civil war between brothers
'Outlander' season 4 production continues after Christmas break
'Coronation Street' Jan. 8-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Scandal' season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Olivia feels guilty after Quinn’s kidnapping
'Scandal' season 7 episode 8 'Robin' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Wait will be 'worth it'- Emilia Clarke
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures of King’s Landing set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car