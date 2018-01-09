'Scandal' season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Olivia feels guilty after Quinn’s kidnapping

"Scandal" TV series starring Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), Guillermo Diaz (Huck) and Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), will have an upcoming episode titled "Robin." It will air in the US on Thursday, Jan. 18. "Robin" will feature the events that will happen after Rowan kidnapped Quinn.

Spoiler Alert: This article has more 'Scandal' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'Robin.'

According to a press release from ABC, "Scandal" season 7, episode 8 will show a guilt-ridden Olivia as she tries to cope with the aftermath of Quinn getting kidnapped by her dad. Of course, there are a lot of suspicions on why and how it was committed. Aside from Olivia, her loved ones will also be greatly affected by the fallout of Rowan's desperate move. This episode was directed by Daryn Okada and written by Juan Carlos Fernandez.

'Robin' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that "Robin" will feature Casey Thomas Brown (Tommy) and George Newbern (Charlie). The rest of the "Scandal" cast including Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Joshua Malina (David Rosen) and Cornelius Smith Jr (Marcus Walker), will also appear in this episode.

'Scandal' episodes

'Vampires and Bloodsuckers'

The episodes before "Robin" were "Vampires and Bloodsuckers," which aired on ABC on Nov. 9, 2017 and "Something Borrowed," which aired on Nov. 16, 2017. "Vampires and Bloodsuckers" was directed by Jann Turner and written by Tia Napolitano and Chris Van Dusen. It featured Olivia telling Mellie that Bashran's President Rashad (Faran Tahir) is dead. It was revealed later that Jake and Olivia were the ones who killed Rashad and Yasmin.

Meanwhile Quinn got ready for her wedding to Charlie. However, she couldn't help but accuse Olivia of causing Rashad's death. As for Huck, he also prepared for the wedding because he is both the man of honour and the best man. Unfortunately, Quinn was a no-show at the wedding and Charlie knows she didn't get cold feet. Olivia and Jake eventually found out that Quinn arrived to her wedding, thanks to a video footage. This led them to believe that she was kidnapped.

'Something Borrowed'

"Something Borrowed" showed Rowan having dinner and telling Olivia that he has Quinn with him. He wanted to trade Quinn's life for his freedom as well as some dinosaur bones. Unfortunately, when he left his living room, Olivia heard gunshots and was left to wonder if he actually killed Quinn. As for Marcus, he tried to convince Mellie to work on mass incarceration with Fitz's foundation. Sharat Raju directed this episode, which was written by Mark Fish.

"Scandal 7" airs in the US on ABC every Thursday from 9-10 pm ET/PT. The "Good People" episode will follow "Robin," and it will air on Jan. 25. Stay tuned for more "Scandal" spoilers because this will be the show's final season. Plus, don't miss the "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" ("HTGAWM") crossover event.

Watch the #TGITCliffHanger video below featuring some scenes from 'Scandal':