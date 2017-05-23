Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveal interesting details; Mobile-maker may finally go with display-embedded fingerprint scanner

A new leak suggests how the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active may look like. It is that time of the year when Samsung generally a rugged version of the latest Galaxy S smartphone.

It is a single photo leak by Wireless Power Consortium, which shows that the smartphone won’t have curved edges. The phone has a flattened-out look though it retains the S8’s rounded corners. The front of the smartphone is very similar to that of the LG G6 handset. The bezels seem to be a little larger on the sides. Overall, the phone does have similarities to the Galaxy S8 in terms of look and feel. The leaked image also shows absence of buttons on the front. Thus, users will be relying completely on the touch screen.

Samsung has also made the phone rugged by bumping out the four corners of the phone. This has been done so that the smartphone can absorb shock if the user accidentally drops it. Fans are still in the dark as how bulky the phone would be though recent models have not been chunky, writes The Verge. The Active phones by Samsung usually come with larger batteries, dust and water proofing and shatter-resistant screens. These phones are also generally released in June and are exclusive to AT&T.

Meanwhile, a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak has shown a vertical dual-camera setup and an embedded fingerprint scanner. A Weibo user has shared dummy images of the alleged handset, Dummy devices are sent by the developer to the mobile case makers and screen protectors so that they can know the exact size and shape of the upcoming flagship. The recent leak shows a flash module just below the camera setup. The phone is expected to come with a 12MP wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode sensor and a 13MP telephoto CIS sensor.

The phone’s camera will support 3X optical zoom and also come with dual 6P lenses and support dual OIS as well. The leaked image of the dummy has also informed fans that the company may finally go with the display-embedded fingerprint scanner. As per the leak, the Note 8 handset will be bigger than the Galaxy S7 Edge handset. It will also have a more rectangular shape. It could also have a body display ratio that will be more than 83 percent of both Galaxy S8 smartphones, writes Gadgets 360.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone could have a 6.3-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor for the US version and Exynos 8895 processor outside US. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on the smartphone.