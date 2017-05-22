Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Lenovo Vibe P2: Battery performance review and comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is arguably the best smartphone in the world next to the now-refurbished Note 7. It’s the total package when it comes to performance and build quality. But how does it fare against the Lenovo Vibe P2 – one of the world’s best handsets battery-wise – when it comes to cell power?

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus - Battery specs and features

Inside, the new S series phone packs 3,500 mAh of cell power. Unfortunately, the non-detachable lithium ion battery can only provide the user with a day of moderate use. The S8 Plus is capable of prolonging cell life, but the user must endure low brightness and condensed display resolution in order for that happen. The Always-On Display features also has to be turned off for extended usage.

Users of the new Galaxy smartphone should also take note of the Video Enhancer’s draining tendency. To refrain from charging the handset every night, the phone’s settings should be tweaked as well as its battery-saving modes. Customisation is key when it comes to extending cell life.

The 6.2-inch S8 Plus is equipped with Samsung’s own Adaptive Charging, just like the previous S series model. The phone takes up to an hour and 40 minutes to reach 100 percent from nil. It also has wireless charging support, but it extends charging duration by another 30 minutes.

The Lenovo P2 packs a jaw-dropping 5,100 mAh non-removable lithium-ion battery. Lenovo

Lenovo Vibe P2 - Battery specs and features

The P2, on the other hand, houses a massive 5,100 mAh non-removable lithium-ion cell. Even for a smartphone with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display, that’s a lot of power. The battery provides close to 80 hours of talk time or more than a month of standby period.

The Lenovo handset can endure 72 hours of moderate to slightly heavy use. The P2 can last up to six days if it’s used for just 60 minutes each of phone calls, web browsing and video watching per day. Unlike the new Samsung phone, it can’t be charged wirelessly, although the bundled Rapid Charger speeds up plug time, allowing the Vibe handset to be fully charged within an hour and a half.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Lenovo Vibe P2 – Battery performance test

When the two handsets were put to the same labourious battery performance tests, the Lenovo P2 unsurprisingly came out on top. Both smartphones endured an hour and a half each of web browsing, gaming, YouTube video playback and internal video playback.

The Galaxy S8 Plus actually did a fine job and finished the six-hour work with 18 percent remaining battery life. The P2’s power was just too much, though, as it still had a whopping 49 percent cell life after completing the four tasks. It lasted another round of work and ended up with a total performance time of 10 hours and 59 minutes.

