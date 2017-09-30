Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook poses for photos with his 2017 NBA most valuable player award during the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36.

Russell Westbrook, the reigning NBA MVP, has agreed to sign a five-year max extension worth US$205 million (AU$261 million) to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since the athletic guard is already signed through the 2017-18 season, the new contract takes effect a year later and will keep Westbrook in OKC until 2022-23.

Westbrook will make a total of US$233 million (AU$297 million) over the next six years -- the biggest guaranteed contract in NBA history. Westbrook, however, owns a Player Option on the 2022-23 season. Earlier in the summer, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry inked a five-year max contract worth US$201 million (AU$256 million).

In a press release Friday afternoon, Thunder general manager Sam Presti confirmed Westbrook's landmark contract extension. "We are extremely fortunate to have an athlete, competitor and person such as Russell wear the Thunder uniform. To have him cement his legacy as a leader as we enter into our 10th season in Oklahoma City is extraordinary. I am extremely grateful to Russell, his family and to our ownership for the commitment and support that they have demonstrated in supporting our vision for the Thunder."

Unlike last season, Westbrook will no longer be the solo act on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that recently acquired All-Stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony via trade. If the Thunder can make a deep postseason run next year, there's a good possibility that George and Anthony extend their stay in Oklahoma City. Both George and Anthony own Player Options for the 2018-19 season and could potentially test the free agency market.

In the statement, the 28-year-old Westbrook said there's no other place he'd rather be than Oklahoma City. "When you play in Oklahoma City you play in front of the best fans in the world, I'm looking forward to bringing everything I've got, for them, this city and for this organization. WHY NOT?"

The Thunder acquired Westbrook, a UCLA standout, with the No. 4 overall pick at the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, the athletic point guard quickly developed into one of the league's brightest stars and formed a formidable 1-2 punch with Kevin Durant. After trading James Harden and losing Durant in free agency, the Thunder handed the keys of the franchise to Westbrook.

Last season, Russell Westbrook, with a tally of 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game, made history by becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double through a NBA regular season. He also broke the Big O's record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42. Westbrook was subsequently rewarded with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.