Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook poses for photos with his 2017 NBA most valuable player award during the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36.

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook poses for photos with his 2017 NBA most valuable player award during the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner

Russell Westbrook has signed a ten-year contract extension with Nike's Jordan Brand that will keep the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar with the shoe company until the 2025-26 NBA season. Westbrook's deal is reportedly the most lucrative total endorsement contract for a Jordan athlete to date.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, the contract has given way to the process of developing a new on-court Westbrook signature sneaker. The report added that "the shoe is expected to highlight his flashy and unpredictable fashion lens -- unlike anything that Jordan Brand has done before, according to an industry source."

This past season, Westbrook became only the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double. The incredible statistical performance helped Westbrook claim his first-ever NBA MVP trophy. According to Las Vegas odds makers, Westbrook is the favourite to repeat as Most Valuable Player.

Signature Russell Westbrook shoe in the works...

Westbrook joined Jordan in 2013. Since then, the athletic point guard has become a superstar-level player, especially in the aftermath of Kevin Durant's exit from Oklahoma City in 2016. The ESPN report noted the reason for a delay in a signature Westbrook shoe, before revealing Jordan's plans in the near future.

"While he (Westbrook) is looking forward to accelerated creative control on his upcoming signature footwear and clothing in the near term, there is another element to the deal that Westbrook is equally proud of: Jordan Brand will contribute an annual donation to Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation, which aims to launch even more reading rooms and other educational and athletic initiatives for children in Westbrook's two home bases of Oklahoma City and Southern California."

The 2017-18 NBA season gets underway in just over a month. After acquiring All-Star forward Paul George via trade, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to compete for a Top-4 seed in the taxing Western Conference. The Thunder could potentially lose both George and Westbrook in next year's free agency.