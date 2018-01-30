Roger Federer could play on until 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer, 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's singles final - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 29, 2018. Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy outside the Rod Laver Arena after he won the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic. Reuters / Issei Kato

The ageless Roger Federer continues to re-write the history books. After clinching his record Grand Slam title No. 20 at the just-concluded Australian Open, the 36-year-old Federer is on the verge of becoming the oldest World No. 1 in the Open Era.

Federer, with 9,605 points, trails World No. 1 Rafael Nadal by just 155 points in the latest ATP rankings released Monday. On Apr. 28, 2003, Andre Agassi, at 33 years and 13 days, became the oldest World No. 1 in the Open Era. Federer, who turns 37 in August, has a realistic chance to surpass the American's record. A year ago, Federer eclipsed Agassi as the oldest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 title with his win at Indian Wells.

Despite the long list of accomplishments, there is one prize that eludes the Swiss Master: an Olympic singles gold medal. At the 2012 London Olympics, Federer settled for silver after losing to Andy Murray in the men's singles final. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Federer won a gold medal in doubles tennis when he teamed with fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka.

According to The Guardian's Kevin Mitchell, Federer could prioritise playing in the Davis Cup just to qualify for Tokyo 2020. "The one prize that eludes him is an Olympic singles gold medal – and that might be incentive enough for him to qualify for Tokyo by returning to playing Davis Cup for his country – although he is in no shape to join his compatriots in Kazakhstan this weekend," Mitchell wrote in a column published Monday.

Roger Federer plans to play until wife is happy

The 36-year-old Federer is planning to stay on the ATP tour for a few more years. “Honestly, I don’t know (when I'm going to call it quits). I have no idea. I’ve won three slams now in 12 months. I can’t believe it myself. I’ve just got to keep a good schedule, stay hungry, then maybe good things can happen. Then I don’t think age is an issue, per se. It’s just a number. But I need to be very careful in my planning, decide beforehand what are my goals, what are my priorities. I think that’s what’s going to dictate how successful I will be. Exciting times ahead," he said after capturing the 2018 Australian Open title.

Federer added that his wife, Mirka, will take a call on his playing career. “My wife makes it all possible. Without her support, I wouldn’t have been playing tennis for many years. We had a very open conversation, if she was happy to do this or not, years ago. I’m happy that she’s super supportive, and she’s willing to take on a massive workload with the kiddies. Same for me, because I wouldn’t want to be away from my kids for more than two weeks. This life wouldn’t work if she said no."

The Gurdian report fielded the possibility of Federer joining the other three members of the sport's Big 4 -- Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- in a grand farewell at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In recent years, Federer has employed a pick-and-choose policy with a desire to stay healthy for the Wimbledon and US Open. Federer is once again expected to miss the entirety of the European clay court season which gets underway in May.

Roger Federer is also primed to become the oldest Grand Slam winner in the Open Era. While Australia's Ken Rosewall remains the oldest player to win a major, Federer could surpass the Aussie at some stage in 2019. Rosewall, at the age of 37 years and 2 months, captured the 1972 Australian Open, to set the previous record. Federer would have to win the 2019 Australian Open, a looming possibility given that the Swiss is playing the best tennis of his life over the past 12 months.

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Blake Griffin trade: Los Angeles Lakers were not interested
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday
Roger Federer could play on until 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Roger Federer could play on until 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell war scene
‘Outlander’ season 4: Video from the production set
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick shares picture from set
'NCIS' season 15 episode 14 ‘Keep Your Friends Close’ spoilers
'NCIS' season 15 episode 14 spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 14 'She' spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 14 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car