Rod Laver calls Roger Federer 'certainly the greatest player' ever

By @saihoops on
Roger Federer
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 29, 2018. Roger Federer of Switzerland poses with the men's singles trophy during the winner's photoshoot at the government house in Melbourne, Australia. Reuters / Issei Kato

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slams between 1960 and 1969, is convinced that Roger Federer has cemented himself as the greatest player in the history of the sport. Federer added another feather to his cap Sunday by winning a 20th record Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open.

Laver believes Federer has surpassed World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, who is second on the all-time list with 16 Grand Slam championships. Though Nadal has won 10 French Open crowns, the Spaniard hasn't dominated the sport across different surfaces, the way Federer has for nearly two decades.

“For me, I think Roger Federer is certainly the greatest player that has come along. Yes, we’ve got lots of great players -- look at (Rafael) Nadal with a record that says ‘I’ve just won 10 French Opens’, and you can’t sort of push that under the mat. But I think Roger plays is greatest tennis on the big occasions, on any surface. He’s stood the test of time -- that’s probably the one thing that puts you in that category of the best ever," Laver said, via The Express.

A year ago, Federer and Nadal returned from career-threatening injuries to dominate the ATP season, splitting two Grand Slam titles apiece. The new season has started and the two icons are still atop the apex of tennis. Nadal will now enter the French Open as the favourite, with a chance to increase his Grand Slam tally to 17. In June, Federer will be the favourite to win his record eighth Wimbledon title. 

"That’s one of the things that he has done. He loves the game, and everything he does around his life is somewhere related to all the great (things he has done). It’s just unusual to see a wonderful champion like that be able to win at age 36 after seven tough matches.  You just marvel at his tenacity and his floating ability on the court. He just seems like he’s floating all around the court — he’s not running. That’s something else," added Laver.

Roger Federer captured 2018 Australian Open championship Sunday in front of a capacity crowd at the Rod Laver Arena. In a tough battle that lasted three hours, Federer beat World No. 6 Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his sixth title at Melbourne Park and second consecutive Australian Open crown. 

Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Hyeon Chung laments retiring hurt against Roger Federer at Australian Open
Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies star to miss remainder of the season
Rod Laver calls Roger Federer 'certainly the greatest player' ever
Ronda Rousey signs with WWE, will perform as full-time pro wrestler
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ TV spots releasing in February
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams reveals release date
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan spotted in Glasgow
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2: Carly threatens Nelle
'General Hospital' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car