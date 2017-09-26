Roger Federer absorbs 'losses faster and faster' at age 36

World No. 2 Roger Federer is in the middle of a career renaissance at the age of 36. And while he's still winning Grand Slams and playing at a high level, Federer is admittedly quicker to absorb defeats when compared to his younger days.

Federer won the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon to increase his record Grand Slam tally to 19. And though Federer has benefitted from injuries to Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, advanced analytics indicate that the Swiss master is playing his most efficient and productive brand of tennis -- in the final chapter of his career.

In an interview with The Times, Federer opened up about his remarkable season. "I have more perspective. You absorb losses faster and easier, even though it hurts. You move on with it, you know you were well prepared, you know you tried your best. Rather than wasting negative energy on something you can’t change anyway, you take it on the chin, you learn from it and move on. Also, I think I need to have that perspective of being a dad of four and having the busy life that I have," Federer said, while stressing on his decision to skip the clay court season which eventually helped him win the Wimbledon.

Roger Federer offers advice to Djokovic, Murray

When asked about the injuries suffered by Djokovic and Murray, Federer advised fellow members of the sport's Big Four to adopt a wait-and-watch approach with regards to their health. Federer skipped nearly six months of action before returning at the start of 2017.

"I think that all of the guys had to take a break because either they are carrying an injury for a while or they are really not doing well, some have had surgery,' said the Swiss player. I think this is just a freak moment in time that it hit a lot of the guys at the same time. The US Open wasn’t quite the same. It was still a successful event -- Rafa (Nadal) played phenomenal and four of the women in the semis were American, so the tournament was a success."

This past weekend, Federer beat Australian star Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 11-9 in a thrilling match to clinch victory for Team Europe at the inaugural Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. Federer is expected to take some time off before the season-ending ATP Finals tournament.