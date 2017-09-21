Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up

By @saihoops on
Rod Laver, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) hold the finalist and Butch Buchholz trophy, respectively, after their match in the men's singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, arguably the two greatest male tennis players in history, will join forces in Prague this weekend at the inaugural Laver Cup, a Davis Cup-style event pitting Team Europe against Team World.

Nadal and Federer have dominated the tennis circuit in 2017, splitting the four Grand Slam titles among them. While Federer won at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon, Nadal prevailed in Paris and New York. 

It will be the first time they team up at any level.  “I would love to play with Rafa and see that forehand do damage on the other side.  I’m sure that the crowd would go absolutely crazy and just because of that it would just be great to play. We’ve talked about that years ago, to play in some tournament together. It didn’t happen yet. We’re looking forward to playing here, hopefully. Let’s see if the captain allows us to play," Federer said ahead of the event. 

Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer to team up

Nadal, the current World No. 1, acknowledged that it would be “amazing” to play alongside his archrival. “I didn’t practice here yet, of course after the US Open. After a big event you go down a little bit, you need to recover energy. I have today and tomorrow to practise hard and let’s see then,” said the 15-time Grand Slam champion. 

McEnroe's "Rest of the World Team" will square off against Bjorn Borg’s six-man European squad. McEnroe and Borg were a part of the greatest rivalry in tennis through the 1970s and '80s. Borg's team includes Austrian Dominic Thiem, former US Open champion Marin Cilic, Czech Tomas Berdych and rising German superstar Alexander Zverev, besides the iconic duo of Federer and Nadal. The "Rest of the World Team" would be headlined by Juan Martin del Potro and rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov. 

Rod Laver, one of the all-time greats, is humbled to have a new tourney named after him. “I’m totally honoured to have this particular event named after myself. I thank a lot of people, but I thank Team 8 and Roger Federer. Roger felt, that (early professional tennis) this was something that was important. I’m the throwback to the past champions. It’s a huge honour to be able to have this event as part of today’s world," said the Australian legend.

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund ready for war
‘Poldark’ season 4: Aidan Turner spotted horse riding
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Romance and action
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 12 preview: Troy is back
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3: Jake wants to leave
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 22: Johnny decides about Underworld
'Coronation Street' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car