'Riverdale' season 2 hints at crumbling Betty, Jughead story; Archie, Veronica not safe either

“Riverdale” season 2 airs in October on The CW
By @nessdoctor on
Riverdale FB cover photo
"Riverdale" official Facebook cover photo Facebook/CWRiverdale

Those who had followed “Riverdale” in its first season might have developed a certain liking for Betty and Jughead in particular. Unfortunately, those who have been rooting for Bughead might get some bad news for this upcoming season. It looks like they are in for a direct collision with an iceberg.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Riverdale” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are love birds in real life and they seem perfect together as well on the show. Unfortunately, it looks like Jughead’s decision to join the Southside Serpents is about to cause him some serious trouble.

MTV says that they are not the only couple headed towards a rocky road either. With the entire squad now on a manhunt for whoever shot Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, which led to that cliffhanger in season 1, it looks like things are getting rough for Archie and Veronica as well. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa even revealed earlier this week that such manhunt could reveal darker chapters of Riverdale’s history, and this could prompt the characters to get defensive.

Aguirre-Sacasa also hinted that the arrival of a new character Nick St. Clair, who happens to be Veronica’s fun loving friend, will shake up a lot of things when season 2 airs. It looks like Bughead fans would have to start saying goodbye to their hopes of seeing all those romantic moments in the first season which they fell in love with.

“It's almost like every force in the universe is out to pry Bughead apart,” added Aguirre-Sacasa. He also said that the problems are going to keep coming from all possible directions and this will go straight for the biggest couples in the show for now.

Riverdale” will be back for its second season on October 11 on The CW.

Related
Join the Discussion
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Wonder Woman' plot might tie up with 'Justice League,' photo reveals
‘The 100’ season 5: Marcus changed in the bunker
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 preview video
‘Poldark’ season 4 filming Ross and Dwight Enys scene
'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories
'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories
'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Meet Tom Kirkman's mother-in-law
'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Meet Tom Kirkman's mother-in-law
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car