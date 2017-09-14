'Riverdale' season 2 hints at crumbling Betty, Jughead story; Archie, Veronica not safe either

Those who had followed “Riverdale” in its first season might have developed a certain liking for Betty and Jughead in particular. Unfortunately, those who have been rooting for Bughead might get some bad news for this upcoming season. It looks like they are in for a direct collision with an iceberg.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Riverdale” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are love birds in real life and they seem perfect together as well on the show. Unfortunately, it looks like Jughead’s decision to join the Southside Serpents is about to cause him some serious trouble.

MTV says that they are not the only couple headed towards a rocky road either. With the entire squad now on a manhunt for whoever shot Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, which led to that cliffhanger in season 1, it looks like things are getting rough for Archie and Veronica as well. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa even revealed earlier this week that such manhunt could reveal darker chapters of Riverdale’s history, and this could prompt the characters to get defensive.

Aguirre-Sacasa also hinted that the arrival of a new character Nick St. Clair, who happens to be Veronica’s fun loving friend, will shake up a lot of things when season 2 airs. It looks like Bughead fans would have to start saying goodbye to their hopes of seeing all those romantic moments in the first season which they fell in love with.

“It's almost like every force in the universe is out to pry Bughead apart,” added Aguirre-Sacasa. He also said that the problems are going to keep coming from all possible directions and this will go straight for the biggest couples in the show for now.

“Riverdale” will be back for its second season on October 11 on The CW.