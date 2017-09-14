'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories

"AHS" airs Tuesdays on FX
The seventh season of “American Horror Story” has just commenced. It is entitled “Cult” and it appeared to waste no time at all in spooking all its viewers. Just the thought of evil clowns, trypophobia, bloody crumpers and Donald Trump winning the election once more already makes everyone sick. While this season will surely leave a mark of terror in its own manner, some viewers just could not help but notice some similarities to other horror movie icons.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “American Horror Story” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Of all those that have been spotted in the premiere, some have notice that the trigger happy and murderous clowns bear a cunning resemblance to the 2008 thriller “The Strangers.” Such film was reportedly based on a true story and starred Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler as a couple who was constantly terrorized by violent assailants in their vacation home. The masks which they were wearing weren’t very clowny, but they were enough to terrorize anyone who watches.

Gizmodo notes that the events in this season of “American Horror Story” were inspired by real life cults, which are actually even more terrifying than how they would be made to appear in the show. One of those is the Ant Hill Kids, a small doomsday cult in Ontario, Canada which ran between 1977 and 1989. Their leader, Roch Theriault, started out as a member of the Seventh Day Adventist who ran a detox program to help their members quit smoking and drinking until he would go full psycho and would start his own cult.

He would, later on, go to enforce full dominion over his members and some of the sadistic deeds that he had done were making his followers eat their own feces, nailing children to trees, batting his members and doing surgeries himself without anaesthetics. Theriault was killed in 2011 by his cellmate, but some of his members still continue up to this day and still obey his teachings.

Episode 3 “American Horror Story” will air on September 19, 2017 on FX. In Australia, it airs on Channel Eleven.

