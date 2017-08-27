‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 6 live stream: 'Rest and Ricklaxation'

The third season of "Rick and Morty" continues Sunday with the sixth episode titled "Rest and Ricklaxation". There will be a total of ten episodes in the highly-anticipated Season 3 of the Adult Swim animated series.

A week after a depressed Jerry went on an adventure with his evil genius father-in-law, it's time for another vintage Rick and Morty episode. Going by the trailer and one-line preview on Twitter, it seems like "Rick and Morty need a break" and Sunday's episode will feature "No pickles. No prison escapes. Just straight up classic Rick and Morty sci-fi f***aroo".

In the trailer, Morty is back in school but not before being pulled aside by his grandfather. At the end of another adventure, it seems like they almost get killed by inter-planetary creatures over an error in judgment by Rick. "I can't f- do this anymore," Morty is seen yelling, to which Rick replies: "I was not in control of that situation at all."

Since the first episode titled 'The Rickshank Rickdemption," the writers have been teasing a rivalry between Ricka and Morty -- the primary protagonists of the show. During the season opener, it was evident that Morty wasn't enthused about rescuing Rick from the clutches of the Galactic Federation. And when Morty and his sister set out to rescue their grandfather, an annoyed Morty shoots Rick in the head with a fake gun.

The third season has been teasing an eventual showdown between Rick and Morty. In the opening episode, Morty explains to Summer that "Rick is hardly a hero" and that their scientist grandfather "bails on things and leaves whole worlds behind" including his loved ones and family members.

According to Heavy, Adult Swim will be airing the fifth episode titled "Whirly Dirly Conspiracy" prior to the sixth episode to allow fans to get up-to-speed with "Rick and Morty" season 3. "If you see a listing for Rick and Morty at 11 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. AEST), it’s not because we’re getting two new back-to-back episodes or because this new episode is extra long. Adult Swim is simply airing the fifth episode of Rick and Morty Season 3, “The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy,” immediately prior to the premiere of Episode 6. So if you want to refresh yourself on what happened last week, tune in 30 minutes early."

How to watch Rick and Morty online in Australia?

In Australia, fresh "Rick and Morty" episodes will continue to air Saturdays, six days after its release in the U.S. There are several other methods to view Rick and Morty online in Australia. It's important to note that Netflix Australia owns broadcasting rights to the series and will continue to showcase new episodes a week after the American release. Rick and Morty season 3 episode 6 live stream, Rick and Morty live streaming info follows.

Rick and Morty live stream

Date: Sunday, Aug. 27

Start Time: 11:30 p.m. ET (1.30 p.m. AEST Monday)

Episode: “Rest and Ricklaxation”

TV Channel: Adult Swim (Cartoon Network)

Live Stream: Adult Swim official (USA), Netflix Australia (Australia)