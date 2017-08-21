‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 5 live stream: 'Whirly Dirly Conspiracy'

The fifth episode of "Rick and Morty" season three titled "Whirly Dirly Conspiracy" will air on Sunday night. The third season of the Adult Swim animated series will comprise a total of ten episodes.

A week after Rick and Morty are summoned by the Vindicators to stop Worldender only to end up in a death trap plotted by Drunk Rick, the fifth episode would feature a Rick and Jerry adventure. It's no secret that Jerry is intimidated of his father-in-law and Rick can barely stand his daughter's ex-husband.

During the opening episode titled 'The Rickshank Rickdemption,' Rick drives the Galatic Federation out of Earth -- much to the dismay of Jerry, who enjoys taking commands from the alien invaders. Soon after, Beth dumps Jerry, who moves into a sad, pathetic apartment while grieving the separation from his family.

Going by the preview video, a depressed, naked and lonely Jerry is dragged out his apartment by Rick in the middle of the night before the two set off into an adventure. Rick is heard telling Jerry that "the fate of the universe depended on him and there's no time (to put on a pair of) for pants." Based on the premise alone, it promises to be another hilarious episode of "Rick and Morty".

According to Heavy, Adult Swim would be airing the fourth episode titled “Vindicators 3” prior to the fifth episode to allow users to catch a recap of last week. "If you see a listing for Rick and Morty at 11 p.m. Eastern, it’s not because we’re getting two new back-to-back episodes or because this new episode is extra long. Adult Swim is simply airing the fourth episode of Rick and Morty Season 3, “Vindicators 3,” immediately prior to the premiere of Episode 5. So if you want to refresh yourself on what happened last week, tune in 30 minutes early," read a report published Sunday.

How to watch Rick and Morty online in Australia?

In Australia, new episodes will continue to air on Saturdays, six days after its release in the U.S. There are several alternative methods to watch Rick and Morty online in Australia. However, Netflix Australia owns the broadcasting rights to the animated series and will continue to showcase new episodes a week after the U.S. Rick and Morty season 3 episode 5 live stream, Rick and Morty live streaming info follows.

Rick and Morty live stream

Date: Sunday, Aug. 20

Start Time: 11:30 p.m. ET (1.30 p.m. AEST Monday)

Episode: “The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy”

TV Channel: Adult Swim (Cartoon Network)

Live Stream: Adult Swim official (USA), Netflix Australia (Australia)