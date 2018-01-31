Report details final moments of seaplane that crashed on New Year’s Eve

A worker watches a sea plane as it passes overhead as he stands atop of the Sydney Opera House on a sunny day November 14, 2013.

The seaplane that plummeted on New Year’s Eve veered off course before it crashed into the Hawkesbury River and left six people dead. Its pilot had dramatically veered 1km off course into Jerusalem Bay, then appeared to have lost control of the de Havilland Beaver at Cowan Creek.

An aircraft was set to leave Cottage Point Inn. It was due to return to Rose Bay past Shark Rock Point, Jerusalem Bay and Cowan Creek along the Hawkesbury River.

With no sign of damage, the seaplane hit a river north of Sydney. Witnesses claimed it sounded “constant and appeared normal” before the crash that killed all people on board took place.

Suddenly the aircraft enter a steep right turn and its nose dropped before it collided with the water in a near vertical position. Multiple witnesses said that happened shortly after the seaplane entered Jerusalem Bay.

The final moments of the aircraft were detailed in a preliminary report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau released on Wednesday. It suggests that the pilot may have possibly become “disorientated, distracted or incapacitated” when he appeared to lose control of the seaplane.

It remains unknown what caused the pilot to veer off course at low altitude. 44-year-old pilot Gareth Morgan had flown the route over 500 times before with Sydney Seaplanes.

Morgan had medical exams with “a high standard of health” weeks before the incident. He held a valid Commercial Pilot (Aeroplane) Licence.

Aviation experts ruled out that the aircraft had steered sharp left into Jerusalem Bay and attempted a 90-degree bank angle turn. Leaving no time for the pilot to radio for help, the 1963 model nosedived into the water and killed the pilot and British catering tycoon Richard Cousins. His fiancee Emma Bowden, her daughter Heather, Cousins’ sons William and Edward were also killed in the crash.

Sydney Seaplanes CEO Aaron Shaw has commented about the report, saying it “suggests no evidence of airframe, fuel or engine issues.”“The key question arising from the report is why the plane crashed approximately halfway down Jerusalem Bay, which is surrounded by steep terrain and has no exit,” news.com.au reported him as saying.

Meanwhile, ATSB air crash investigators are reportedly encouraging witnesses to help fill in the gap of what exactly happened between the plane landing for lunch and taking off again. Anyone with information can contact the ATSB witness information line on 1800 020 616.