Laptop ban on planes: What are the chances for Australia

By on
Qantas Employee
A Qantas Airways employee walks ticket holders over to the Singapore Airlines ticket counter, as she works to rebook them on a different flight, at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) October 29, 2011. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirms the government is considering joining the US and UK in banning laptops on planes. Both countries have opted to ban electronic devices bigger than mobile phones in cabins on flights due to concerns bombs may be smuggled inside them.

Turnbull told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday that the government is aware about the latest changes on international flights and it is looking at them very closely, taking into account information and advice from its partners. “We are working very closely with our partners, and in due course, any announcements will be made formally through the Transport Minister,” he said per Sky News.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s John Coyne points that US’s laptop ban in flights is caused by an intelligence relating to a specific threat. He believes Australia is unlikely to follow suit without a similar threat. "If there's no specific threat or risk, then they've got to carefully examine it,” Sydney Morning Herald quotes Coyne.

The prime minister’s remarks follow reports that US President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information about Islamic State terror to Russian officials. It is reportedly related to the use of laptops on aircraft.

Transport Minister Darren Chester echoes the prime minister’s respond as to whether or not laptop bans on international flights coming into Australia will be implemented, saying the federal government is constantly monitoring shifts in the threat environment domestically. He assures it overseas to guarantee that the country has the best security arrangements to face current challenges.

Laptop ban

An official said the US government is concerned about terrorists’ ongoing interest in eyeing the commercial aviation as target. The laptop band applies to flights from 10 airports in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar and Morocco. The US reportedly considers extending the ban to other countries. As for the British Government’s decision to ban laptops and tablets on board flights from the Middle East, it was apparently due to information that came from specific intelligence reports.

Geoffrey Askew, a former Qantas executive who is currently working as an Aviation safety consultant, said the laptop ban would have a huge impact to both airlines and passengers. He said the logistic of doing launching measures at screening points would be significant. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Qantas, Australia's largest airline, assures the company is also closely monitoring the issue and has regular communications with the government as well as regulators.

Read more:
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Aussies warned over mental health apps; researchers express privacy concerns

CNNMoney/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
NT okays $800m Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena poised to solve Australia's gas crisis
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Kaepernick, RG3 may be suiting up next season after all
WWE Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar’s first Universal title opponent
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez singles out inconsistencies in Aaron Hernandez suicide
Celtics vs Wizards Game 7 live stream: 2017 NBA Playoffs live streaming, preview, start time
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car