'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Horses' spoilers: Abby asks Bridget and Terry's help

By @JanSSS8 on
Ray Donovan cast members Jon Voight and Paula Malcomson RTR3ZAHD
Cast members Jon Voight (L) and Paula Malcomson attend a panel for the Showtime television series "Ray Donovan" during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 18, 2014. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The "Ray Donovan" cast, including Liev Schreiber as Raymond "Ray" Donovan, Paula Malcomson as Abby Donovan, Eddie Marsan as Terrence "Terry" Donovan, Kerris Dorsey as Bridget Donovan, Steven Bauer as Avi Rudin, Dash Mihok as Brendan "Bunchy" Donovan, Devon Bagby as Conor Donovan, Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan and Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan, will have an upcoming episode that will air in Australia on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 1 in the US. The episode's title is "Horses." It will show Abby in Los Angeles asking for help from Bridget and Terry regarding a tough decision. 

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Ray Donovan' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in 'Horses.'

According to the official website of Showtime, "Ray Donovan" season 5, episode 8 will show Abby preparing to make the toughest decision of her life. She'll ask for Terry and Bridget's assistance while they're in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Ray will go to New York for a mission that involves a last-ditch medical trial. Click here to see photos from the episode.

'Horses' guest stars, director and writer

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following guest stars that will appear in this episode: Salome Azizi as Tamar, Tara Buck as Maureen Dougherty, Gail Borges as Phyliss, William Stanford Davis as Potato Pie, Ryan Dorsey as Dime Bag and Michelle Kim as Emily Chu. They will be joined by fellow actors and actresses namely, Ryan O'Nan as Stan, Lili Simmons as Natalie James, Ryan Radis as Beckett and Graham Rogers as Smitty. Zetna Fuentes directed "Horses" which was written by William Wheeler.

'Ray Donovan' episodes

The episodes before "Horses" were "If I Should Fall from Grace with God" and "Shelley Duvall." "If I Should Fall from Grace with God" was aired on Tuesday in Australia and on Sept. 24 in the US. It showed Ray trying to save Mickey from himself all for the sake of Bunchy. Meanwhile, Terry went back to LA to confess something devastating. As for Mickey and Daryll, they fought over the direction where their movie is heading. Plus, Bunchy assisted a fellow inmate and enlisted him to help retrieve the settlement money to return the favour. Michael Uppendahl directed this episode, which was written by Chad Feehan and David Hollander.

"Shelley Duvall" aired on Sept. 17 in the US and Sept. 19 in Australia. It featured Terry visiting Bridget. Meanwhile, Landry (Michel Gill) discovered that Natalie was staying with Ray. He confronted Natalie when he saw her and even grabbed her roughly. Ray stopped him from hurting Natalie further. This episode was also directed by Michael Uppendahl. It was written by David Sonnenborn and Miki Johnson.

The "Ray Donovan" series airs in Australia on the Showcase Channel every Tuesday at 8:30 pm. It also airs on Showtime in the US at 9 pm ET/PT every Sunday. The episodes after "Horses" are "Mister Lucky," "Bob the Builder," "Michael" and "Time Takes a Cigarette." Stay tuned for more updates about "Ray Donovan" in the coming weeks.

Watch 'Ray Donovan 5' videos below:

Source: Ray Donovan/YouTube

