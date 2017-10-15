Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer live stream: Watch Shanghai Masters final online

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and World No. 2 Roger Federer will renew their storied rivalry during the Shanghai Masters finals on Sunday. Nadal is trying to win a world record 31st Masters 1000 title and his maiden Shanghai Masters championship.

Nadal, on a 16-match winning streak, is the favourite to prevail on Sunday. However, Federer has got the better of his Spanish nemesis in recent years, having beaten Nadal on four consecutive occasions dating back to Basel in 2015. This year, Federer has defeated Nadal thrice -- the finals at the Australian Open and Miami Open, besides the Round of 16 at Indian Wells. In what will be the 38th meeting between the two icons, Federer and Nadal will be battling for the World No. 1 ranking for the first time since Beijing in 2013.

Though Federer trails Nadal 14-23 in career head-to-head matches, recent history suggests that the Swiss Master has found ways to overcome his biggest hurdle. And Federer believes Nadal has made him a better player.

“I don't want to thank him for that, but he made me maybe rework my game and go back to the practice courts and think about what I could change maybe to become a better player. I think for that I'm happy about the losses I took. Took them on the chin and kept moving forward. It's nice at this late stage of the career that we still have these matches going on," Federer said on the eve of Sunday's Shanghai Masters final.

Rafael Nadal on brink of record ATP Masters 1000 titles

Nadal, meanwhile, is trying to improve to 15-9 in finals match-ups against Federer. The Spaniard also owns a 12-6 advantage over Federer in Masters 1000 tournaments (7-4 in finals).

“I’m going to do my thing. I know what I have to do. I know it’s very difficult, and especially in this kind of surface. But the most important thing for me is play at my highest level. If that happens, I hope to have my chances. If that doesn't happen, the chances will be much less. But I am playing well, and I am focused on trying to make that happen.”

With a victory on Sunday, Rafael Nadal is almost guaranteed to finish 2017 as the No. 1 ranked player in the world. He would open up a 2,760-point lead over Federer entering next month's Nitto ATP Finals and finish the season as the World No. 1 for the fourth time in his career -- after 2008, 2010 and 2013. However, Federer could potentially seal the honour for himself by going the distance at Shanghai and London. Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer live streaming, Shanghai Masters final live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Shanghai Masters live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer

Final

Start time: 6:30 p.m. (AEST), 4:30 p.m. (Local Time, CST)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)