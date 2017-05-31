Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online

Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream, 2017 French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 29/5/17 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against France's Benoit Paire Reuters / Christian Hartmann

Rafael Nadal will square off against big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round of the 2017 French Open on Wednesday. The fourth-seeded Spaniard is on a semi-final collision course with defending champion Novak Djokovic. Nadal is eyeing an unprecedented 10th Roland Garros championship.

On Monday, Nadal didn't break a sweat against Frenchman Benoit Paire in a comfortable first-round victory. The 30-year-old Nadal extended his 2017 clay-court record to 18-1 and his career Roland Garros record to 73-2. En route the French Open, Nadal won his 10th Monte-Carlo Masters title, his 10th Barcelona Open and his fifth Madrid Open Masters championship. Though Nadal lost to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final of the Italian Open, several analysts feel the Spaniard is playing his best tennis since 2014. Intently, Nadal hasn't won a Grand Slam since the 2014 French Open.

Carlos Moya, Nadal's new head coach, wants the star player to ignore talk of a historic 10th French Open championship. "Clearly there is a bit of pressure. We don't pay much attention to making it number ten. We take it into account but we try to ignore it. We try to coexist as best as possible with the pressure," Moya, the 1998 French Open champion, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Moya also praised Djokovic for hiring American tennis great Andre Agassi as his new coach. Many believe Djokovic is the only player who poses a legitimate threat to Nadal over the next few weeks. "I think he can help. Agassi solved difficult situations on the court when he was a player. Djokovic hopes that he will help him solve his difficult situations and be able to return to his best level.. I figured he was going to take on a powerful name but I do not know what relationship they're going to have. Agassi will not be in Paris in the second week. Let's see if he gets Agassi on the circuit bit by bit."

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. On paper, Rafael Nadal is the overwhelming favourite to win an unprecedented 10th French Open title. If the seedings work out, Nadal could face his toughest test during the semi-final against Novak Djokovic. Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live streaming, French Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch French Open online    

Start time: 10 p.m. (AEST), 2 p.m. (Local Time, CEST), 8 a.m. (ET)
On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), Tennis Channel / NBC Sports (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global),  Foxtel Play / Foxtel Go (Australia), NBC Sports (USA)

